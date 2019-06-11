Dubai: Emirates Islamic has rewarded 10 lucky customers with Tesla cars as part of its Kunooz savings account campaign.
The winners included Emiratis Ahmad Mohammad Ahmad Omar Baghoum, Mohammad Yousuf Abdul Rahman Al Hammadi, Hamida Khalil Ebrahim Al Sayegh, Reem Al Hosani, Fatima Abdullah, Ala Mohammad Al Ali and Ahmad Rahim Shahrawi, Moroccan Nouzha Benayad, Pakistani Rizwana Sikander and Indian Alwin Vibek Kumar Bangera.
At ceremonies held at the bank’s headquarters in Dubai and its main branch in Abu Dhabi, the winners were handed over the keys to their Tesla cars by the bank’s senior management team including Wasim Saifi, deputy CEO — consumer banking and wealth management and Suhail Bin Tarraf, chief operating officer.
Kunooz savings account is the bank’s flagship account that offers monthly grand prizes of Dh1 million or Tesla cars and daily cash prizes to customers.