In a jaw-dropping move, Twitter’s iconic bird logo has been replaced by a powerful new emblem: the letter X! Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of the social media giant, set the internet ablaze with excitement as he went ahead with the risky decision.
X now marks the spot for Musk’s audacious goal of creating a “super app” that encompasses a gamut of services: from messaging and social networking to peer-to-peer payments and e-commerce shopping.
The Tesla boss envisions X as the ultimate AI-powered global marketplace for ideas, news, goods, services, and opportunities.
'Everything app'
With tech gaints hot on his heels and likely to replicate the move, the shift in Twitter’s identity could have far-reaching implications for how people connect, shop, and handle financial services in future.
The metamorphosis of Twitter into X is seen as the beginning of Musk’s grand vision for this “everything app” that promises to revolutionise social media as we know it.
New benchmark
As Musk officially rebrands Twitter as X Corp, he leaves little doubt about his determination to reshape the digital landscape. Musk even changed his profile picture to the new emblem and added “X.com” to his Twitter bio, leaving enthusiasts and critics alike intrigued about his grand plan.
With the X logo formally taking over and Twitter’s blue bird fading into history, Musk’s relentless innovation has the scope of becoming a benchmark for comprehensive platforms in the near future, shaping the way we experience the digital world.