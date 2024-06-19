Space X's Starlink “Mini” is on the horizon, its latest innovation promising high-speed internet access in a portable package.

Elon Musk, the techno-billionaire behind the internet constellation, just announced that the Starlink Mini will come at half the price of the original standard kit (at $599).

The backpack-borne satellite antenna is designed for adventurers, remote workers, and anyone frustrated with spotty internet.

Latency

The “Mini” is dubbed as a miniaturised ticket to space internet, with a decent “latency” of just 23 milliseconds. The new device from SpaceX is around the size of a laptop and portable enough to fit into a backpack.

Elon Musk wrote on X: “I just set it up right now and am writing this post through space. Took less than 5 mins. Easily carried in a backpack.”

“Rolls out to select areas in a few months. Also, Mini can be a great low-cost option for a good backup Internet connection if your landline goes out.”

Here's what you need to know:

Pocket power

This miniaturised version of the earlier Starlink versions (generations 1 to 3) dish is designed for portability.

The Starlink Mini has with built-in WiFi, a sort of internet connection in a backpack – it’s reportedly 28.9 x 24.8 cm (11.4″ x 9.8″) in size, which would be handy for camping trips, road warriors, or anyone who needs reliable internet on the go.

Performance

Despite its size, Starlink Mini promises speeds comparable to its bigger brother, boasting multiple 4K video streams simultaneously. Say goodbye to buffering and hello to seamless streaming, even in remote locations.

Cost

Early reports suggest Starlink Mini will be priced at roughly half the cost of the standard Starlink kit (currently as $599 in most markets), making it a more accessible option for budget-minded users. Musk added the subscription will also be halved (from $99 per month)

Availability

While an official launch date hasn’t been announced, Starlink Mini is expected to roll out sometime this summer. Recent app updates from SpaceX suggest a potential July launch, with select areas receiving the dish first.

Things to consider

The Mini isn’t just a backpackers’ internet – it’s a window to the world. Its portability, affordability, and potential performance make it a compelling option for a wider range of users. While exciting, Starlink Mini might not be a perfect fit for everyone.

Full functionality requires a clear view of the sky, and initial reports suggest a slightly smaller service area compared to the standard dish.

Starlink is not 5G

The internet from Starlink offers a maximum download speed of 114 Mbps, while 5G technology can provide speeds up to 20 Gbps. This is a huge difference in speed, and can greatly impact what services you can use efficiently.

Given the much lower price than the standard Starlink, the Mini is seen as a game-changer for those seeking reliable internet access beyond the reach of traditional providers.

Generally, a low-latency rating is aspirational; speed depends on obstructions and satellite availability overhead.