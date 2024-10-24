Dubai: The Indian tech firm Jio Haptik is spreading the word on its GenAI enabled business solutions in the UAE. The company, which became part of the Jio universe in 2019, has struck a partnership with du to offer these solutions.
This will allow reach into ‘diverse audiences with our innovative GenAI-powered technology that streamlines customer engagement and contact center operations, and elevates the overall experience for customers,” said Ahshad Jussawala, CEO of Jio Haptik.
While talk about AI has been trending all through this year, 2025 will likely be the key moment when more enterprises sign up for projects that would embed AI in some way or the other into their operations.
Jio Haptik will host its GenAI offerings and WhatsApp tools on du’s cloud platform for ‘increased data privacy while ensuring low-latency connectivity and peak performance’.
The Indian company already has clients such as Al Futtaim Group, Careem and Lals Group.