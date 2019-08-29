Eco stress acquires images of the same areas at different times of the day as it passes by

In this image released Thursday Aug. 29, 2019, by NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, showing part of a time-lapse series, that they identify as carbon monoxide associated with fires from the Amazon region in Brazil from Aug. 8-22, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Los Angeles: NASA captured images of fire in the Amazon regions of Brazil and Bolivia on Aug. 23, according to a release of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory on Wednesday.

The red areas captured by NASA's Ecosystem Space borne Thermal Radiometer Experiment on Space Station (Eco stress) in the images in eastern Bolivia and northern Brazil are where surface temperatures exceeded the maximum measurable temperature of the instrument's sensor, approximately 104 degrees Celsius. It highlighted the burning areas along the fire fronts.

The dark and wispy areas indicate smoke thick enough to obscure much of the fire from view. The measurements cover areas of about 70 by 70 meters each, about the size of a football field, according to the release.

The primary mission of Eco stress is to measure the temperature of plants from the vantage point of the International Space Station (ISS). However, it can also detect other heat-related phenomena like heat waves, volcanoes and fires.