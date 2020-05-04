His latest tweets have got him into trouble with the US Securities and Exchange Commission

Musk's idea to put Minecraft in Tesla cars was first discussed in January this year. Image Credit: AFP

San Francisco: After wreaking havoc on Tesla stock last week, Musk was back with his attention-grabbing tweets, saying it is a good idea to install games like Minecraft and Pokemon Go into Tesla cars.

"Minecraft has amazing legs," Tesla CEO tweeted on Sunday.

"Anyone think they can get a good multiplayer Minecraft working on Teslas? Or maybe create a game that interacts virtually with reality like Pokémon Go while driving safely? Like a complex version of Pac-man or Mario Kart?" he added.

Musk's idea to put Minecraft in Tesla cars was first discussed in January this year after he tweeted a poll, asking his followers if they would like The Witcher video game to be installed in Tesla.

One follower said it would "even be greater if I could play Minecraft in my tesla (and my kid would love it too)."

"Agreed, v[ery] important," Musk responded.

Some of the billionaire's latest tweets have put him in trouble with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

A tweet last week saying that Tesla stock was "too high" left Tesla's market value go down by $14 billion in hours. It also knocked $3 billion off Musk's own stake in the electric car-maker.

His earlier notorious tweet in August 2018 when he posted about Tesla "going private, funding secured" at $420 a share, cost him his role as Tesla Chairman.