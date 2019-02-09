Dubai
More than $1 billion a year spent on advertising in the Middle East and North Africa is ending up in Silicon Valley. And those outflows are going to get higher and continue to cause serious damage to the region’s advertising industry.
“Last year, the MENA territory would have seen a combined ad spend of $3.3 billion or so — and of that digital ads made up nearly 45 per cent,” said Elie Khouri, CEO of Omnicom Media Group. “Now, out of that digital ad spend, $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion would have gone on placements in Google, Facebook/Instagram, Twitter, SnapChat, and increasingly, on Amazon. That’s money going outside of this region.
$3.3bEstimated ad spend in the Mena region last year
“When you add all that up, it’s also money not going to publishers, advertisers, TV stations and PR firms in the Middle East. Those dollars are finding their way into [the balance-sheets] of those digital businesses in Silicon Valley or San Francisco.
“That’s why the advertising sector has struggled with job creation, layoffs, closing of offices, etc. We have to do something to protect that.”
It’s ironic that when traditional clients are thinking about taking advertising decisions in-house, you have the tech giants — Facebook, Google, and, of course, Apple — doing more with old media.
The Google-Facebook onslaught has already decimated much of the region’s publishing industry, and, in the last four years, even regional satellite TV broadcasters. Ad spend on TV is down to 25 per cent from the 50 per cent status it used to have in the “good old days”, according to Khouri, who believes that TV could yet make a comeback of sorts.
But digital will still regain supreme — from the near 45 per cent of all advertising dollar spend, it will reach 50 per cent next year. “Then it should stabilise at that level for some time, because there is still need for traditional media platforms,” Khouri said.
“It’s ironic that when traditional clients are thinking about taking advertising decisions in-house, you have the tech giants — Facebook, Google, and, of course, Apple — doing more with old media such as TV, outdoor and, in cases, even print. Those tech giants are working with Madison Avenue as part of their brand building. Clearly, it’s working for them.
“It’s time that traditional clients start re-looking at their brand priorities. But I’m positive that clients doing ad strategies in-house is a fad. Over time, it will not be a threat to the advertising business.”
Khouri, however, will not be drawn into making any firm predictions on what’s in store for Middle East ad universe this year. And he’s quite clear on why he won’t.
“In the last two years, I tried to predict where the industry was going. and I failed,” the CEO said. “I am not going to do that this year. What I can say is that clients do realise we are nearing the market bottom and it’s more than likely that from this year they will ramp up investments.” But what’s unlikely to happen is that regional ad spend getting anywhere near the all-time high of $5 billion set in 2014.
Of the $3.3 billion spent last year across the region, the Gulf markets accounted for about 60 per cent. Their share used to be around 70 per cent, but events in Saudi Arabia led to a tailing off in spend patterns during 2018. Saudi Arabia is the largest advertising market in the region and followed by the UAE.
Is it still the case that advertisers need to constantly live in fear of the Google-Facebook duopoly? “Look, it’s no longer a duopoly. There’s Twitter and SnapChat and Amazon is going to start figuring prominently. And they won’t be the only ones either. There will be more digital platforms that will come into prominence.
“Three years ago, the ad industry believed Facebook and Google were threats. Time has revealed it’s best we work with them for the benefit of clients. It is us who push money to them and partner them.
“I don’t see Google and Facebook muscling into what agencies do — they realise they need us much more than ever. We complement what they do and we definitely are not a threat to them.
“It is us who advise clients how to leverage those platforms, what the right spending mix should be between all the digital platforms.”
Khouri dismisses suggestions that more digital spending also means less margins for ad and media agencies compared to what they used to get when dealing with traditional media.
“Margins are the same everywhere — our business is transparent and we disclose all the transactions with our clients, especially multinational ones. Any margin I make from any type of media is shared with clients. These are contractual terms.
“The ad business is now about fees and not commissions like in the past. All payments are linked to certain performance KPIs (key performance indicators).”