Mohammad Meraj Hoda

As a global leader in innovative home security solutions, how much of that innovation is Ring able to present to value clients here in the UAE and ME?

Ring’s mission is to make neighborhoods safer and give customers the peace of mind that comes from knowing their homes are extra secure. We provide innovative, convenient and affordable home security while keeping privacy, security and user control at the forefront. Our easy-to-use devices help customers in the region protect what matters most, with customisable solutions that can best fit each distinct lifestyle, from villas and apartments to home office spaces and more.

What is Ring bringing to clients at the current edition of Gitex Global?

We are excited to spotlight our full portfolio of products at Gitex Global 2022, in an interactive display where our team of experts will be available on-site to engage with visitors, potential distributors and customers. This year, the Ring Alarm, the latest addition to the Ring family, will be at Gitex for the first time. We are looking forward to demonstrating how flexible it is, adding an extra layer of tailored protection to your property.