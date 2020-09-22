The Nokia 8.3 5G showcased by the newest 00 agent played by Lashana Lynch in the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die, premiering this November Image Credit: Supplied

Over the past few years, if someone came to me for a recommendation on a budget or mid-range smartphone, I’ve always recommended Nokia. Their devices are simple yet functional and most importantly get enough updates to last you at least 2 years (a factor extremely crucial in the Android smartphone space). Most Android powered brands barely concentrate on their flagships with updates for a year, the fact that Nokia updates their phones across the range for 2 years (minimum) is amazing.

Today HMD Global launches two new budget offerings for customers looking for a wide range of features at a price point affordable to most. Today also brings around the beginning of the global sale of the Nokia 8.3 5G, a flagship 5G smartphone at an affordable price-point.

Nokia 2.4

The Nokia 2.4 comes powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor and is supported by 2GB/3GB of RAM and has 32/64GB of internal storage. The 2.4 will be available in the UAE for Dh419 (2/32GB) and Dh469 (3/64GB) starting the second week of October this year. For people who need more storage the device will feature a micro-SD slot which can support storage up to 512GB.

Nokia guarantees 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security updates even at this price range Image Credit: Supplied

The Nokia 2.4 also comes with a large 6.5” (1600x720) HD+ screen and a 4500mAh battery capable of providing 2 days of battery-life thanks to the phone’s AI Assisted Battery technology. The phone comes running Android 10 and is ready to be upgraded to Android 11. Like all Nokia phones, the 2.4 will also receive two years of OS updates and three years of security updates.

The phone comes with a dual camera (13MP f/2.2 5P lens + 2M depth sensing) on the back and a single camera (5MP FF f/2.4 3P lens) on the front. Even at this price range, Nokia provides ‘AI Imaging’ to customers with features such as Night mode and Portrait Editor. Also, on the back of the device is the fingerprint reader for security.

The Nokia 2.4 will only come with a single SIM slot and unfortunately doesn’t come with USB type-C or fast charging.

Nokia 3.4

Coming with a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor supported by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, the Nokia 3.4 offers a 70% more performance (compared to previous generations) to customers at a slightly higher price. The 3.4 will be available in Fjord, Dusk and Charcoal colour options in the UAE for Dh529 starting the end of October this year.

A dual camera with AI imaging comes on the Nokia 3.4 Image Credit: Supplied

The Nokia 3.4 will come with a 6.39” HD+ punch-hole display with a max brightness of 400 nits. In the hole-punch sits the device’s 8MP front camera. On the back of the smartphone we find a better triple camera setup with a 13MP (wide), 2MP (depth) and 5MP (ultra-wide) camera. Here too thanks to ‘AI Imaging’, the camera provides modes such as Night mode and Portrait Editor.

The phone comes running Android 10 and is ready to be upgraded to Android 11. Like the Nokia 2.4, the 3.4 will also receive two years of OS updates and three years of security updates. With a 4000mAh battery and AI Assisted Battery technology, the 3.4 too has the capability to run for two days but like the 2.4 comes without fast charging.

Nokia 8.3 5G

By far Nokia’s most interesting and celebrated device this year, the 8.3 5G, goes on global sale today. Available in the UAE in the Polar Night edition for Dh2099, Nokia aims to make the 8.3 5G one of the most affordable and functional 5G phones on the market right now. The Nokia 8.3 5G will also be featured in the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die, premiering this November.

The Nokia 8.3 5G, an extremely attractive 5G value-for-money smartphone, makes its way to the UAE next month Image Credit: Supplied

The Nokia 8.3 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G supported by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (micro SD expansion up to 512GB). The display on the 8.3 5G is a 6.81” 20:9 FHD+ PureDisplay with a 1080x2400 resolution.

On the back of the phone we find the quad camera setup with a Zeiss Optics 64MP (f/1.89), 12MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens. The camera will be able to shoot 4K as well as supports Night mode.

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite

. Image Credit: Supplied

Last but not least, Nokia is also jumping into the audio category with their latest ear buds, the Power Earbuds Lite. The earbuds will provide users with 35h of play time, come with touch controls on the body and have 6mm graphene speaker drivers on the inside. They are also IPX7 certification, so sweat or a bit of rain won’t affect the earbuds during use.