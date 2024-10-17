Dubai: A smartphone brand telling its users not to go in for an upgrade every other year? And telling its users about opting for digital detox regularly?

The people at HMD (or Human Mobile Devices) do make a point of being seen as different to those at other smartphone vendors. And they reckon by doing so, they can create a fair bit of market space for themselves.

This is what HMD is testing out through the introduction of its first model in the UAE – the Skyline 5G priced at Dh1,699 - and to be followed by another two. But why push the message of not upgrading immediately when the next model comes around? Or is it just about trying to sound different?

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar begs to differ. “Our models come with stylish designs, but we also want to make them have a strong proposition of sustainability,” said Kochhar, who is VP of HMD for the Middle East and Africa markets. “That also means our device owners are in a position to repair the models themselves and extend the time they can use them.

We don't mind being known for thinking and saying differently to what other smartphone vendors do - Sanmeet Singh Kochhar of HMD

“So, we have a repair kit that goes out to the device owner, whereby he or she can even replace the screen. Along with the three years of software upgrades we give, the intention is to have owners retain the same handset for longer.”

What HMD is aiming for seems quite at odds with the culture of smartphone ownership in the UAE and other Gulf markets, where a switch every two years seems the norm. “You will be surprised there are many smartphone owners in the UAE who think like us,” said Kochhar. “It’s not for nothing that the UAE is one of the priority markets for the HMD models.

“What we are telling our users is clear – use these devices for longer.”

Many in the smartphone industry will recognise the HMD name from its association with the Nokia brand. It’s been the company bringing out the Nokia handsets these days, including feature phones that bear the iconic vintage Nokia look. And it does seem there is still a defined buyer interest in feature phones.

It’s an association that HMD will continue with even though it’s got its own smartphone line to build upon now. “There will be more Nokia feature phone launches coming from us,” said Kochhar.

“We are looking at more assembling/manufacturing options in the Arab world. We were the first to set up a mobile plant in Egypt and, of course, we have facilities in China and India. But having started production in Egypt, Pakistan and Kenya, there is more we could do. Because emerging markets is a priority for us, and manufacturing is one way to get closer to consumers in these markets.”