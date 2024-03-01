Barcelona, Spain: The dynamic and multicultural smartphone market in the UAE serves as a valuable indicator for the global technology brand HONOR to gauge the potential success of its products in other markets worldwide.
UAE customers drive innovation
According to Daniel Wang, President of Honor Middle East and Africa, speaking at MWC 2024 in Barcelona, Spain, tech products that perform well in the UAE tend to resonate with customers in the region and beyond. He noted that HONOR phones, ranging from high-end to budget-friendly options, enjoy strong sales in the UAE, reflecting the discerning taste of its customers who prioritize quality in both technology and design.
HONOR unveils cutting-edge products
Staying true to its commitment to revolutionizing smartphones with innovative AI experiences, HONOR unveiled the Magic 6 Pro and MagicBook Pro 16 on February 25, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain, just ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024).
Focus on premium products in the UAE
"The UAE was the first country to launch a national AI strategy," said Honor's regional chief, Daniel Wang. "Products that excel in the UAE can perform well in other regional markets as well."
Capitalizing on this insight, HONOR plans to open an exclusive outlet in Dubai's Festival City in the second quarter of 2024. Buoyed by 199% growth in the region and 150% growth in the UAE last year, the Chinese tech company aims for further expansion in 2024.
HONOR
- HONOR unveils Magic6 Pro and MagicBook Pro 16 in Barcelona
- Mobile World Congress 2024: Smartphone makers bet on AI to boost sales
- HONOR champions human-centric AI and open collaboration at MWC 2024
- Honor Magic V2 Foldable: The all-in-one powerhouse for peak productivity
- HONOR is soaring high with AI-powered Magic series
"Our goal is to increase Magic 6 sales in the UAE by offering premium products," explained Daniel Wang. He attributes this shift to changing consumer behavior post-pandemic. "Before COVID-19, people changed phones more frequently," he said. "Now, they only upgrade when something truly new and exciting comes along. The UAE is a key market for high-tier products due to its diverse population with high disposable income."
HONOR: Leading the AI revolution
With the rise of AI-powered smartphones, HONOR is at the forefront of innovation, offering on-device human-centric platforms. The Magic PORSCHE design caters to the ever-evolving high-end market in the UAE.
The HONOR Magic 6 Pro: A game-changer
The HONOR Magic 6 Pro boasts advancements in photography, display, performance, and AI-powered user experiences. A key highlight is the new MagicOS 8.0 operating system, featuring HONOR's platform-level AI and the industry's first intent-based UI. This empowers users with entirely new ways to interact with their devices:
Magic Capsule: Provides instant access to essential resources, eliminating the need to navigate through multiple apps.
Magic Portal: Understands user messaging and behavior, streamlining complex tasks like navigation and social media interactions.
Open-source LlaMA 2 AI: Enables offline functions like question-answering, text creation, and reading comprehension.
AI Eye-Tracking: Demonstrates the potential for hands-free car control through the smartphone's AI system