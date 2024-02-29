Barcelona, Spain: How to fast-forward to the future and see the revolutionary things that AI brings forth was a question that lingered in the minds of most visitors at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona. For now, we can only be content with what AI-based tech companies are exhibiting and working on to make that change. HONOR, a leading smartphone maker known for its AI focus, showcased its commitment to human-centric AI in smart devices at MWC Barcelona 2024.

Focus on user experience and privacy

During a panel discussion titled 'Putting Humans First in AI Development: Key Considerations for Creating AI for Smart Devices,' George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co., Ltd., joined industry leaders John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd., and Alex Katouzian, Group GM of MCX at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. They stressed the importance of designing AI devices that are intuitive, user-friendly, and prioritise user privacy.

"We believe AI will reshape operating systems and rebuild the future smartphone experience," George Zhao said. "HONOR will advance its AI strategy by integrating it across MagicOS and all HONOR devices, ensuring a human-centric experience that delights users with every interaction."

HONOR has joined hands with Qualcomm to demonstrate the use of open-source Llama 2 on the new HONOR Magic6 Pro, showcasing the power of on-device AI even for offline use. “We want to make it easy for people to develop and innovate on top of our platforms. We believe that innovation and technology will make our partnerships stronger. As long as we can continue to innovate and cooperate with our partners, our potential is truly boundless,” said Alex Katouzian of Qualcomm.

MagicOS 8.0 with industry-first Intent-Based UI

HONOR unveiled MagicOS 8.0, its latest operating system, featuring the industry's first intent-based user interface (IUI). This AI-powered interface aims to understand user intent and anticipate needs, providing a more personalised and intuitive experience.

“Platform-level AI and LLMs enable HONOR to seamlessly blend AI devices such as AI PCs and AI smartphones into users’ daily lives, understanding their intent and anticipating their needs,” George Zhao said. The more users engage with these devices, the more tailored and helpful the experience becomes.

Alex Katouzian highlighted the ongoing shift of AI processing from the cloud to personal devices, including smartphones and PCs. “With better quantisation or shrinking of the models, and working hand-in-hand with our partners such as HONOR and other industry partners such as the OS vendors, we will be able to take that [cloud AI] capability and data and move more of that onto the device. The growth potential for on-device AI is virtually limitless.”

Collaboration for open ecosystem and on-device AI

HONOR champions an open ecosystem, fostering collaboration with partners like Qualcomm and GSMA. This collaboration encourages innovation and facilitates the development of beneficial on-device AI experiences. "By fostering open collaboration, we're creating on-device AI experiences that benefit consumers," George Zhao said, echoing similar sentiments from Qualcomm's Alex Katouzian.

6G and AI shaping the future

Recognising the transformative potential of AI and 6G, HONOR and GSMA released a white paper titled '6G Terminal Vision'. This forward-looking document outlines a vision for a human-centric future powered by 6G and AI, detailing potential applications and research directions.

“AI is poised to revolutionise everything, and we are excited to see companies like HONOR and Qualcomm leveraging on-device AI technology to innovate smart devices, empowering people's lives,” John Hoffman of GSMA said.

Security: Underpinning AI development

Emphasising the importance of security for AI, George Zhao said: "AI cannot exist without a secure foundation." He highlighted HONOR's PFAST principles guiding AI development: Privacy, Fairness and Justice, Accountability, Security and Reliability, Transparency and Controllability. "We call upon the industry to collaborate on AI governance, ensuring individual privacy and security," Zhao urged. HONOR MagicGuard technology and obtained privacy certifications, like the ePrivacySeal, exemplify this commitment.

HONOR's commitment to responsible AI development