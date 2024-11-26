The second edition of the Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum promises to be a pivotal event, bringing together thought leaders and expert in the field of cybersecurity.

Set against the backdrop of an increasingly complex digital landscape, the forum on 10 December, aims to address emerging threats, innovative solutions, and best practices in safeguarding critical information infrastructure. The event will take place InterContinental Dubai Festival City. The hotel unveiled its newly enhanced The Event Centre on 23 September, following significant investments.

The event, under the partnership of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, comes as the country bolsters its efforts in cybersecurity in recent years.

Register now for Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum 2024

Date: 10 December

Venue: InterContinental Dubai Festival City

The Emirates secured the highest tier one rating – for countries viewed as role models in the sector – in the Global Cybersecurity Index 2024, released in September.

The index is compiled by the International Telecommunication Union, a specialised agency of the UN dedicated to information and communication technology.

The UAE is one of 46 countries in the top ranking, alongside fellow Gulf countries Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain, as well as the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and France.

"We believe in empowering our community with the knowledge and tools to navigate the evolving landscape of cybersecurity. The Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum 2024 is not just an event; it's a crucial platform for collaboration, innovation, and resilience in the face of digital threats," said David George, Publisher - Commercial at Gulf News, the organisers of the event.

Dr. Bushra Al Blooshi Head of Research & Innovation, Dubai Electronic Security Center, Digital Dubai Authority, delivers a keynote at the Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum 2023. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News

The UAE Cybersecurity Council under the leadership of Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti is developing a cybersecurity vision that will strengthen action against digital crime for the next 50 years. The move will give the country the highest level of resilience, boosting its ability to address growing digital challenges.

Dr Al Kuwait is the chief guest and keynote speaker for the event.

Speaking at a Dubai event in July, Dr Al Kuwaiti said there were 50,000 daily cyber attacks in the UAE, with “75 per cent of cyber threats involving extortion” and “49 per cent of institutions facing ransomware attacks”.

“In the first quarter of this year alone, we thwarted 71 million attacks in the UAE,” he added.

Attendees at the Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum 2024 can anticipate engaging discussions on the latest trends in cyber threats, risk mitigation strategies, and the evolving regulatory landscape. The forum will provide a platform for networking and knowledge exchange, fostering collaboration among industry professionals, government officials, and cybersecurity enthusiasts.

This cybersecurity forum will cover a broad range of vital topics shaping the UAE's digital future. Highlights include the UAE’s cybersecurity vision for the next 50 years, focusing on resilience against digital crime. Discussions will explore the challenges of AI in business decision-making, cloud security threats, and the importance of cybersecurity in healthcare. Panels will also address the evolving role of women in cybersecurity, managed security services, and AI-powered governance for enhanced trust and risk management in today’s digital landscape.

As technology continues to advance, the forum seeks to empower participants with insights and tools to stay ahead of cyberattacks, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in building a resilient and secure digital ecosystem.