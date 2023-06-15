The inaugural Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum today opened to a packed house of industry experts and IT professionals at the Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel.

Experts from leading organisations in the UAE have converged in Dubai to discuss the challenges and threats companies face as they undergo digital transformation. Over seven panel discussions spread across the day, business leaders and industry experts will delve deep into the risks to offer invaluable insights and outline best practices to ensure a secure digital future.

Topical issues such as the significance of a strong CIO-CFO relationship for businesses; the future of cybersecurity; cloud security for the digital age; cybersecurity architecture; the need for security assessments; end-to-end security compliance; and managing trust, risk and security in the era of artificial intelligence will be covered in detail in the panel discussions.

Dr Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity, UAE Government, delivers the first keynote address at the event Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum 2023 is powered by leading technology companies such as Huawei, Recorded Future, Inshield Technologies, XM Cyber, Cyberknight, Skyhigh Security, Plus 971 Cybersecurity, EMT Distribution, Progress, Flexera, Mindfire Technologies, Infinidat, Finesse, Honeywell, Cloud Networks, SAF, Avanade and ABA Legal Consultants.

Follow the event as it unfolds

06:43PM



Closing remarks

Marclino Fernandes, Director – Operations, Gulf News, closed the event on behalf of the Dubai-based newspaper.

Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

“As we draw the curtains close on this incredible event, I’d like to say thank you for your commitment and support. We have seen engaging, thought-provoking discussions from experts in the world of cybersecurity,” he said.

“The importance of this event can’t be understated. We have covered a series of topics from end-to-end security, AI, threats, trends and more. The panel discussions have given you knowledge to take back to your organisations.

“I’d like to thank our panellists, attendees and sponsors. Furthermore, I extend my gratitude to the events team at agnc3 by Gulf News, and sponsors for making this event a success.

“This event has been a resounding success and I encourage you to take the knowledge with you to create a safer digital world for all. As the threat landscape evolves so must our defences. I look forward to seeing you all again in a secure digital future.”

06:32PM



AI secure: How to manage trust, risk and security

The closing panel of Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum 2023 delved into the challenges and solutions surrounding trust, risk management, and security in the realm of artificial intelligence. The discussion highlighted the need for transparency and explainability in AI systems to build trust among users. Managing risks involves comprehensive risk assessments, ethical considerations, and robust governance frameworks. Security measures such as encryption, access controls, and vulnerability testing need to be explored to safeguard AI systems and data, said speakers.

06:07PM



End-to-end security: Governance and processes to ensure regulatory compliance

From left: Anoop Paduval, Information Security Manager, Gulf News (Moderator); Vidya V., Head of Cyber Strategy and GRC at Careem; Pranav Bhopatkar, MEA Cybersecurity Director, Honeywell; Dr Hossam Elshenraki, Associate Professor of Criminal Investigation, Dubai Police Academy; and Bharat Raigangar, Board Strategic Advisor and CyberSecurist, CSA at the Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum 2023 Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

End-to-end security, encompassing governance and processes, is crucial to ensure regulatory compliance in the digital age. A comprehensive approach involves establishing clear policies and procedures aligned with relevant regulations and industry standards. Regular risk assessments and audits assess compliance gaps and facilitate corrective actions, said panellists at the sixth panel discussion at the event.

05:21PM



Snapshots of Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum 2023

04:36PM



UAE’s cyberlaws: A look at VASPs under VARA

Given that crypto is an emerging market, regulation is still evolving. But Dubai has set the gold standard in this regard. Geetha Lakshmi, Managing Counsel, ABA Legal Consultants, lauded Dubai’s landmark decision to set up the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).

Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

“Anything that is of value is an asset. VARA is a self-made authority that takes care of all virtual assets in the UAE and we lead by example,” she said at the Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum 2023.

04:19PM



Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum 2023 - a walkthrough

04:01PM



Security assessment: Why breach and attack simulations are important

Attackers change gears and so do defenders. Breach and attack simulations offer extensive immediate threat testing on premises, cloud, and hybrid infrastructure and supports a wide variety of operating systems. Security is built upon a layered defence that needs continuous testing to assess if controls are working effectively, say speakers at the fifth panel discussion at Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum 2023.

Security is built upon a layered defence that needs continuous testing to assess if controls are working effectively, say speakers at the fifth panel discussion at Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum 2023.

03:33PM



Designing and implementing a secure network architecture

From left: Sunil Paul, Co-founder and Managing Director at Finesse; Dr Hamad Khalifa, Head of Telecommunications Division, Abu Dhabi Police; Prabhat Pathak, IT Consultant, Moderator Aus Alzubaidi, Director IT, MBC Group; Biju Hameed, Head of Technology Infrastructure Operations, Dubai Airports; Goutam Pudota, Group Head Information Security, IFFCO; and Lars Van Der Zande, Senior Solution Architect, Enterprise Business Group, Huawei Middle East & Central Asia, at the fourth panel discussion Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

A well-designed cybersecurity architecture enables businesses to maintain resiliency in the face of a cyberattack or a failure of one or more components of their infrastructure.

Biju Hameed, Head of Technology Infrastructure Operations, Dubai Airports, said, “Operational technology (OT) is a decade behind IT when it comes to security. Manufactures and vendors have moved on, but the reality is there’s a huge area you still have to address and manage on the OT side. If you wanted to pivot from OT to IT you are setting yourself up for an attack. You should segment your network from the ground up, to protect yourself."

Sunil Paul, Co-founder and Managing Director at Finesse Global, said, “What was relevant yesterday is not relevant today. The digital transformation has come in and thrown in a new dimension when it comes to protecting your data. The data has to be available 24/7 now, so global companies have different requirements for securing data depending on where they are in the world. There are hundreds of cybersecurity tools available but organisations don’t have the skills to manage them."

Goutam Pudota, Group Head Information Security, IFFCO, said, “One of the practical challenges is finding the resource to operate IT along with the language barriers. Networks are very complex, so dealing with potential cyberthreats is key. Ideally they need to be centralised so they can be continually monitored and analysed.”

Prabhat Pathak, an IT Consultant, said, “If you run a 24/7 operation, your system design is crucial, so that you are resilient at all times. Can you make the threat level zero? No. You need to be ready to take care of risks always. Can you tell a business to hold on if there’s a threat? No. You need your management to understand what the threats and security levels are so you can deal with critical changes quickly and effectively.”

Dr Hamad Khalifa, Head of Telecommunications Division, Abu Dhabi Police, spoke on the manpower challenges. "All countries are going through a digital journey, not just some. Some are trying to hire 500,000 cybersecurity professionals within the next 15 years. I don’t believe that number exists at the moment.”

02:08PM



Data privacy: Understanding risks and protecting information

Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Vijay Babber, Channel Manager Middle East and Africa, Skyhigh Security, said: “AI is a science and technology based on concepts of attempting to replicate human behaviour. Now ChatGPT allows you to have a human-like conversation with a computer thanks to AI. What are the possible implications of taking ChatGPT into a business? Data security is one of them. Who has access to the information you provide ChatGPT?

“Novice users of ChatGPT are the ones that are keeping security teams up at night because of the amount of data being shared in order to get the response back that you need. A surgeon once shared medical information on ChatGPT to write a medical letter, which is the wrong way to use the technology, as it could be a serious breach of data.

“Novice users can use ChatGPT by adding more information into a prompt, without realising they’re giving out important company information, which isn’t wise. A lot of organisations are using ChatGPT for good by understanding what information should and shouldn’t be used when asking it questions.”

01:51PM



Cloud security for the digital age: Best practices

From left: Dhiraj Sasidharan, Vice President, Threat and Compliance Management, Emirates NBD; Vishal Vijaykumar Bhawnani, Head of Cybersecurity, Virgin Mobile UAE; Jeevan Badigari, Director, Information Security, Damac Properties (Moderator); Adel Alhosani, Chief Information Security Officer, Dubai Customs; and Ashraf Esmat Khalil, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Middle East & Central Asia, were part of a panel discussion on cloud security Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

In the digital age, cloud security is paramount to protect sensitive data and ensure business continuity. Best practices involve a multilayered approach. This includes strong access controls and authentication mechanisms to prevent unauthorised access, said the speakers at the third panel discussion at the Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum 2023

01:32PM



The future of online crime: How ChatGPT is changing the rules of the game

It is increasingly common for criminals to misuse ChatGPT, an AI chatbox, to facilitate online fraud and attacks.The sophisticated technology of this bot allows it to bypass human detection of fraudulent activity and can help identify targets and write malware and malicious source code. In this session, Recorded Future provided an in-depth look at how ChatGPT is being used as a tool in online crime and what measures businesses and individuals can take to protect themselves against this new threat.

Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

“A cybercriminal can use ChatGPT for their advantage in four ways, phishing, malware, fraud and disinformation. A criminal can use phishing attacks and templates created by ChatGPT, like writing a fake letter from your bank saying your account has been compromised,” said Nour Fateen, Director, Sales Engineering EMEA, Recorded Future.

“Criminals can use ChatGPT to create malware – malicious code, exploit code and even improve already written code – which helps cybercriminals create an attack.

“Fraud is ridiculously easy when it comes to ChatGPT because all it does is use convincing language to create fake documents, SMS, emails, invoices etc. So we have to be extra careful when it comes to cybersecurity now.

“Disinformation is very important because now it’s hard to know whether what we’re being told is true or not. ChatGPT can produce fake scientific studies to promote a specific agenda, for instance it can do a study saying smoking is good for you.”

01:00PM



Future of cybersecurity: Challenges, best practices and effective strategies for cyber safety

Cybersecurity has risen to the top of corporate agendas, and businesses will need to continue to grapple with cyberthreats amid the push towards digital information, says the second panel at Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum 2023.

Bharat Raigangar, Board Strategic Advisor and CyberSecurist, CSA, Moderator; Stephen Kruger, Chief Technology Officer, Careem; Jacob Mathew, Head of Information Technology, Government of Abu Dhabi Entity; Rakesh Narang, Vice President Technology, Aldar Properties; and Mohammed Noufel, Cluster Manager, IT Infrastructure and Operations, Royal Continental Hotels & Suites Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

“You have to be agile and prepared for the unknown. The maturity of software is always challenging to get a proper understanding. Smaller companies usually haven’t invested in security as much because they just want the product out the door, it’s risky because it’s not about sustainability,” said Stephen Kruger, Chief Technology Officer, Careem.

Mohammed Noufel, Cluster Manager, IT Infrastructure and Operations, Royal Continental Hotels & Suites, said, “Risk management is very important nowadays. When you’re talking about the hospitality industry we’re having workshops and talks about employee awareness. We are always discussing technology and employee awareness so there is a good understanding of it all because otherwise you spend a lot of money and risk losing everything.”

For Jacob Mathew, Head of Information Technology, Government of Abu Dhabi Entity, cybersecurity is about partnership. “It has to be a part of every project, not done in isolation. From inception, planning, execution and monitoring – this is how companies can be more efficient and run better,” he said.

“In my opinion, cybersecurity should be the key driver for business now, and it is not the liability anymore. The technology we are using is all connected and to defend it is important,” said Rakesh Narang, Vice President Technology, Aldar Properties.

12:30PM



Collaborative efforts required to enhance cybersecurity

11:53AM



Why a strong CIO-CFO relationship is crucial for business success

CIOs and CFOs haven't always gotten along in the past. But with digital transformations now dominating budgets, business success depends on their ability to work together, says the first panel at Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum.

“For me, culturally I think it’s a good thing if CIOs and CFOs butt-heads. The CIO should be aligned to driving business forward and the CFO needs to be supportive of the company vision. So I think that tension between the two brings the best out of both parties. If you’ve got a dominant CFO, it’s unlikely that you’ll put technology at the forefront of your business,” said Richard Jackson, COO, TASC.

How does the CIO help the CFO build relationships? “They should focus on alignment,” said Ameena Raheem, Head of Information Technology, Engineering Office. “The tech has to be aligned with the strategy of the organisation. ChatGPT is a good example, everyone is talking about it, but does it add value to the business? If you are in the media industry it’s totally different from being in healthcare, so you have to ask yourself as a business do we need this tech, or is it just trendy.”

According to Ramesh Subramanian, Chief Financial Officer, RAKEZ: “The CFO was seen as a transactional back-office guy crunching numbers, those days are over with automation. The role of the CFOs is clear - to partner with the business and be a strategic partner with all the C-suite executives.

On the topic of the evolving dynamic between CIOs and CFOs, Ahmad Al Mulla, former chairman & board member, CIO Majlis said: “I think the role of finance would be more forward-looking, more advisory, more partnership with business – that’s how the dynamics of CIO-CFO relationship is changing today.”

10:56AM



Securing the future

In the second key note address Dr Bushra Al Blooshi, Head of Research and Innovation, Dubai Electronic Security Center, Digital Dubai Authority, gave an overview of Dubai’s cybersecurity landscape and developments in digital skills.

10:33AM



Building strong cybersecurity strategies

Dr Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity, UAE Government, set the tone for the day with his keynote address, pointing out the digital transformation the UAE is undergoing across all sectors, from aviation to transportation to education to healthcare and beyond.

“The digital transformation we’re going through must be done in the proper way to avoid the potential for great attacks and vulnerabilities that could be easily exploited, resulting in devastation for critical infrastructures. This could be a data leak or data breaches that could cause a national security disaster that impacts us all, because of this it’s important that we build cybersecurity strategies.

“All of our private data is online and so we need to ensure all our information is protected based on the UAE’s data protection laws and privacies.”

10:21AM



Welcome speech

In his opening remarks, David George, Publisher, Agnc3 by Gulf News, which is organizing the forum, emphasised the importance of events such as the Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum against the backdrop of increasing cyberattacks that are becoming more sophisticated, relentless and disruptive.

"Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum is a platform to come together, exchange knowledge and experiences, and collaborate on finding innovative solutions to combat the evolving cyberthreats that confront us," he said.

"Over the course of the day, we will have the privilege of engaging with insightful keynotes, thought-provoking presentations, and interactive panel discussions that explore the latest trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in cybersecurity. Our esteemed speakers will share their expertise, shedding light on innovative strategies to mitigate risks, protect critical infrastructure, and safeguard sensitive data.

“Together, we have the power to shape a future where individuals, organisations, and nations can thrive in the digital age with confidence and resilience."

09:00AM

