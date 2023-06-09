The inaugural event, organised by agnc3 by Gulf News, is taking place June 15 in Dubai. It will tackle multiple topics during a series of thought-provoking panel discussions, with a key focus on dealing with cyberthreats in the digital age.

Speakers will discuss critical topics during six separate talks, including the significance of a strong CIO-CFO relationship for businesses; the future of cybersecurity; cloud security for the digital age; cybersecurity architecture; the need for security assessments; end-to-end security compliance and artificial intelligence.

This year, the UAE is projected to spend $20 billion to be a leading hub for technology and innovation in the Middle East. Globally, the cybersecurity market is predicted to be worth $363.05 billion in 2025, which according to research by consultancy Mordor Intelligence, is 125 per cent more than the amount spent in 2019. Growth is expected to continue in the UAE cybersecurity market at a rate of 11.1 per cent a year during 2020-26.

Avinash Advani, Founder and CEO at CyberKnight, one of a sponsor of the event, expressed his delight at being a part of the occasion, “As a trusted adviser to enterprises and government organisations in the region, being present at this event is essential for us.”

Advani added that while techniques in cybercrime have remained consistent, the level of complexity is changing. “In 2022, we saw cybercriminals target critical infrastructure in the region, including information technology, financial services, healthcare, and energy sectors, with headline-grabbing incidents. The core cybercrime methods have not changed, but the sophistication of them has increased.”

The day will kick off with keynote speeches from Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity, UAE Government, followed by Dr. Bushra Al Blooshi, Head of Research & Innovation, Dubai Electronic Security Center, Digital Dubai Authority.

Koshy Oommen, Managing Director, InShield told Gulf News he is excited to see so many industry pioneers under one roof. “InShield Technologies considers the Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum 2023 as a platform for sharing knowledge, insights, and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The event is bringing together experts, researchers, practitioners, and policymakers to discuss emerging threats, innovative solutions, and strategies to protect today’s digital transformation norm.”

Strengthening cybersecurity is proving vital in tackling an increase in cybercrime. Emad Faraj, Senior Director - Sales META, Recorded Future, understands the importance of raising awareness of cybersecurity through events like the Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum. “We are always on the lookout for quality events that can guarantee valuable interactions with C-Level cybersecurity professionals,” he said. “This event is bringing together a large number of cybersecurity professionals from all industry sectors because of Gulf News’ loyal readership and strong legacy,” he added.

Leading technology companies including Huawei, Recorded Future, Inshield Technologies, XM Cyber, Cyberknight, Skyhigh Security, Plus 971 Cybersecurity, EMT Distribution, Progress, Flexera, Mindfire Technologies, Infinidat, Finesse, Honeywell, Cloud Networks, SAF, Avanade and ABA Legal Consultants are proudly sponsoring the Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum 2023, taking place at Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel.

The event is held under the patronage of Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security, UAE Government and in partnership with UAE Cyber Security Council. Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) and Digital Dubai Authority also endorse the event.

AT A GLANCE

What: Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum 2023

When: June 15, 2023

Where: Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel

