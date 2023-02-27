Barcelona: Imagine creating a presentation on your laptop, then seamlessly transferring it to your tablet using your cursor, and at the same time sharing it with a friend on your phone — without having to connect to any external apps.

As thousands came together at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, global technology company Honor unveiled a series of devices and innovations at its pavilion, including the Honor Magic5 series and the foldable Magic Vs.

“Committed to addressing the real needs of customers, Honor adopts a human-centric approach to product innovation, offering intuitive technology solutions to improve the daily lives of everyone,” said George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co. Ltd. “The Honor Magic5 Pro, our latest flagship all-rounder, and the Honor Magic Vs, our first foldable flagship to be launched in the global market, push industry benchmarks in every aspect of smartphone user experience, in line with our vision to enable a smarter life for everyone.”

The new series evolves the “Eye of Muse” camera ring design from last year into the Star Wheel Triple Camera system.

The Magic5 Pro

The device comes packed with features, but the most human of them, by far, was the call privacy feature, an AI-driven call mode that ensures the audio doesn’t leak to those sitting beside you.

The phone features a unique Star Wheel Triple Camera system comprising a 50MP wide camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera. It also has an increased sensor size for superior light sensing performance. To top it all, it can give you substantial image clarity even at 100x zoom.

It also features a 6.81-inch LTPO display with a unique quad-curved floating screen, and comes with peak HDR brightness of 1800 nits.

Powering the device is the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform from Qualcomm.

Focus on privacy

Equipped with a discrete security chipset, the Magic5 Pro provides maximum security for passwords and biometrics like face IDs and fingerprints.

The upgraded AI Privacy Call 2.0 introduces the industry-first Sound Energy Spatial Control Technology, which generates opposite sound waves to prevent sound leakage for private phone calls. The feature ensures that even if the user is in a crowded but quiet environment like an elevator, people nearby cannot clearly catch the caller’s voice.

Supporting 66W wired and 50W wireless Honor SuperCharge, the Magic5 Pro comes with a super large 5100mAh battery to deliver a full day of uninterrupted usage.

The Magic VS is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor with a 5,000mAh battery that can be fast-charged at up to 66W.

Better connectivity

Running the latest MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13, the Magic5 Pro also comes with the MagicRing for multi-device collaboration and Magic Text for intelligent text recognition.

It also features a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth standalone antenna architecture, which significantly improves Wi-Fi performance and at the same time reduces Wi-Fi latency.

The Magic Vs

Honor’s first foldable flagship to debut outside of China, the device measures just 12.9mm when folded and weighs 267g. Folding without a gap, the device comes with a 5000mAh, and a super-light gearless hinge that can withstand up to 400,000 folds - equivalent to more than 10 years of use based on 100 folds per day.

The device has a 6.45-inch external display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. When unfolded, you get a 7.9-inch internal display.

The Magic Vs is equipped with a rear triple camera system comprising a 54MP IMX800 main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide and macro main camera and an 8MP 3X optical zoom camera. It is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform from Qualcomm, and runs on the latest MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13.

Pricing and availability

The HONOR Magic5 series will be available starting from Q2, 2023. The Magic5 will start at 899 euros (8G+256GB), while the Magic5 Pro will start at 1,199 euros (12G+512GB).