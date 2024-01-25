Elevate your business game with the Honor Magic V2, the thinnest and lightest large foldable phone on the market. This sleek device boasts a 9.9mm folded profile and a weight of just 231g, making it the perfect portable companion for busy executives. But don't let its slim design fool you – the Magic V2 packs a punch in terms of performance and functionality.
Multitasking master:
Seamlessly juggle tasks: Check emails, deliver presentations, and hold video calls all on one expansive 7.92-inch Foldable OLED display.
Pocket-sized powerhouse: Unfold the Magic V2 for a spacious workspace, then fold it neatly to fit in your pocket and stay organized.
Unleash your productivity: Qualcomm's powerful processor and 16GB RAM ensure smooth operation even under demanding workloads.
Unmatched durability and display:
Built to last: The Super-light Titanium Hinge and Nanocrystal Glass 2.0 screen provide exceptional durability, withstanding falls and everyday wear and tear.
Stunning visuals: Immerse yourself in vibrant colors and sharp details on the high-resolution Foldable OLED display and the convenient 6.43-inch exterior screen.
Eye-comfort technology: Enjoy extended viewing sessions without strain thanks to the 1.07 billion colors, 0 Risk Eye-Comfort Display, and TÜV Rheinland eye comfort certifications.
Enhanced privacy and security:
Separate worlds, one device: The Parallel Space function lets you create secure profiles for work and personal use, keeping your confidential information protected.
Peace of mind: Trust the MagicOS 7.2 operating system (based on Android 13) and features like AI Privacy Call 2.0 and dual-security system to safeguard your data.
Unleash your potential:
Stay connected: Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, and advanced Wi-Fi ensure seamless connectivity wherever you go.
Boost your workflow: Utilize smart features like Split Screen Window to maximize your productivity and efficiency.
Effortless luxury: Choose from elegant colors like Black, Purple, or the special Black with a vegan leather back, and stand out with a device that's as stylish as it is powerful.
The Honor Magic V2 will be available for pre-order in UAE starting from February 2, 2024.