As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to shape industries worldwide, a panel of distinguished experts convened at the Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum 2024 held at Dubai’s InterContinental Festival City today to discuss the evolving landscape of AI governance. Moderated by Sagar Sethi, SVP and Head of Information Security, Risk Governance, and International Security at First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the session offered diverse insights into the challenges and opportunities of implementing ethical and effective AI systems.

Sethi began by highlighting the UAE's leadership in AI adoption, citing its inclusion among the top three countries using ChatGPT. “AI governance is critical,” Sethi emphasized, “not just for ensuring compliance but also for aligning AI's benefits with societal expectations.”

Srihari Upadhya, Assistant General Manager of IT Risk and Compliance at Aster DM Healthcare, reflected on AI's transformative impact on healthcare. “We’ve seen significant advancements, like AI-powered retinal scans capable of diagnosing several diseases,” he explained. However, he noted that trust remains a hurdle: “Our study revealed that while 60 per cent of patients are comfortable with AI-assisted minor surgeries, this drops to around 30 per cent for major procedures. Governance must bridge this trust gap.”

For Zahid Altaf, Senior Manager of Data Protection and Security Awareness at Majid Al Futtaim Holding, AI governance transcends mere regulation. “AI systems must be designed to reason, learn, and self-improve,” he remarked, adding that cross-functional governance models are essential. “AI governance in retail focuses on leveraging intelligence for customer engagement and operational efficiency,” Altaf said, stressing the importance of collaboration across departments.

Jayakumar Mohanachandran, Group Chief Information Officer at Buzeki Enterprises, offered a forward-looking perspective, underscoring the dynamic nature of AI governance. “Governance models must be adaptive,” he said. “AI systems are evolving, and governance frameworks must evolve alongside them to ensure ethical compliance and alignment with organizational objectives.” He also touched on the concept of automated AI-driven governance, predicting a future where AI systems self-regulate with minimal human intervention.