The UAE telecom authority has taken steps to ensure healthcare sector is connected 24/7

Dubai: The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) on Thursday announced a series of backup plans to the UAE’s healthcare sector to ensure hospitals and medical centres are connected around the clock.

The announcement was made as part of the TRA’s efforts to support the precautionary measures taken by the UAE health sector in the current circumstances surrounding the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 25, the UAE announced 85 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to 333. The total number of recovered cases in the UAE is now 52.

In a statement, the TRA stated that it has “extended the validity of all wireless authorizations of hospitals and medical centers across the country, regardless of the expiry date of the authorization.”

The TRA also announced that it has provided a package of backup radio frequencies to support the wireless communication system in the health sector in the UAE, so that it can be allocated immediately upon request without the need to pre-pay the fees required to complete the transaction.

The telecom authority also assured that the spectrum monitoring system works around the clock to limit any harmful wireless interference that impedes the work of vital services.

“Additionally, hospitals and medical centers will be given priority in the event of jamming or interference affecting their devices or causing delay or disruption of their work, in order to strengthen and support the precautionary measures taken by the UAE to protect society and preserve the health of citizens and residents.”

Chief executives of telecom operators, in addition to the TRA, have shown a united front in the bid to improve services within the community as the numbers of people working from home continue to rise.

Saleh Al Abdooli, CEO of Etisalat, said: “We work around the clock to develop communication networks and all of its resources at your service by the UAE standards, so that you can work and study from your house [safely].”

The Dubai Executive Council had earlier issued a circular to government entities to implement 100 per cent remote work system as of Sunday, March 29, 2020.