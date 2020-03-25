Total infections in the country now reaches 333 of which 7 recovered

Image Credit: Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: UAE announces 85 new cases, total number of infections in the country reaches 333, with 7 recoveries reported on Wednesday, March 25.

The announcement was made during a regular media briefing held Wednesday, March 25 by Dr. Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson of the UAE health sector.

Seven people were recovered making the total recoveries in the UAE 52.

Al Hosani elaborated on the precautionary measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus in the country..