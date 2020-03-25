Anyone violating communicable diseases law will be subject to imprisonment or a fine.

Dubai: 64 people who failed to stay under home quarantine after they came in direct contact with people infected with new coronavirus COVID-19 have been arrested in the UAE, Ministry of Interior has announced.

According to the Ministry, those arrested were referred to the Crisis and Emergencies prosecution department at the Federal Public Prosecution for punishment for violating the Federal Law No. 14 of 2014 on the control of communicable diseases.

The Ministry said on statement on WAM, that those people didn’t follow safety procedures and disobeyed orders from health authority for staying under home quarantine for 14 days.