Dubai Executive Council has issued circular to government entities to implement 100 per cent remote work system as of Sunday, March 29, 2020.
The move is in support of the leadership’s vision to keep pace with the development of Dubai and ensuring business continuity and efficiency, and in support of the preventive efforts to combat Coronavirus.
