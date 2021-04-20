Image Credit: Apple

With AirTag, Apple expands the ‘Find My’ ecosystem

Apple has unveiled on Tuesday (April 20, 2020), a tiny fancy new button-like accessory the helps people keep track of and find items that matter most to them — in tandem with Apple’s Find My app. The rollout unveil was live-streamed from the tech giant’s Cupertino headquarters, which also saw the introduction of the new iMac, iPad Pro, iPhone 12 in purple, and Apple TV 4K.

What is AirTag?

It’s an iPhone accessory that provides what Apple dubs as a “private and secure way to easily locate the items that matter most”.

When will be available?

From Friday, April 30.

How can I use it?

The small button-like accessory helps keep track of and find the items that matter most with Apple’s Find My app.

Is it a tracker?

Yes. It’s a locator. You may attach it to a handbag, keys, backpack, or other items.

AirTag taps into the vast, global Find My network and can help locate a lost item.

What about privacy?

Apple says it has introduced enough safeguards to keep location data private and anonymous with end-to-end encryption.

How much does it cost?

AirTag can be purchased in one pack (Dh129) and four pack (Dh439).

What’s it made of? What’s inside it?

Each round AirTag is small and lightweight, features precision-etched polished stainless steel, and is IP67 water- and dust-resistant

A built-in speaker plays sounds to help locate AirTag, while a removable cover makes it easy for users to replace the battery.

How does it connect with iPhones?

AirTag features the same setup experience as AirPods — just bring AirTag close to iPhone and it will connect. Users can assign AirTag to an item and name it with a default like “Keys” or “Jacket,” or provide a custom name of their choosing.

Customers can personalise AirTag with free engraving, including text and a selection of 31 emoji, when purchasing from apple.com or the Apple Store app.

Users can easily place AirTag into a bag or pocket on its own, or utilize a wide range of Apple-designed AirTag accessories, including the Polyurethane Loop, which is both lightweight and durable, and the Leather Loop and Leather Key Ring, featuring specially-tanned European leather.

The enclosure of each accessory fits securely around AirTag, while conveniently attaching to a user’s belongings, further personalizing AirTag while making sure it is always with their important items.

How to use it?

Once AirTag is set up, it will appear in the new Items tab in the Find My app, where users can view the item’s current or last known location on a map.

If you misplace tan item and it is within Bluetooth range, you can use the Find My app to play a sound from the AirTag to help locate it. Apple said users can also ask Siri to find their item, and AirTag will play a sound if it is nearby.

What does Apple say about it?

“We’re excited to bring this incredible new capability to iPhone users with the introduction of AirTag, leveraging the vast Find My network, to help them keep track of and find the important items in their lives,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing.