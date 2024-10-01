Dubai: M2P Fintech has closed its Series D financing, raising $100 million through a mix of primary and secondary share capital. The financing was led by Helios Investment Partners and fetches M2P with an over $785 million valuation.

The funds will be utilized to ‘cement’ M2P's position in India, besides helping with its international franchise operations, particularly in Africa.

The funding round also saw participation from some of the leading Asian banks, with existing Investor Flourish Ventures also raising its stake.

M2P has been expanding its global footprint, with an emphasis on emerging markets. “Africa now stands as the company's next major growth frontier, presenting vast potential due to the continent's rapidly evolving financial ecosystem,” said a statement. “With rising smartphone adoption and the increasing prominence of mobile-led financial services delivery, M2P is well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity.”