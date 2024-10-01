Ever wondered what you could get for Dh1 or under? So did we, and so we went around the UAE to look for things that are Dh1 or under. I was under the impression that I would find only a handful, but you would be surprised at how long the list is.

Crisps and Chips:

Everyone’s favourite, especially mine, Oman and Sohar chips fall under this category. The smallest packet of these chips cost around Dh0.50. But if you’re looking for a bigger pack, the prices go upwards of Dh1.75. Another option that falls under this category are a small packet of Bugles, which cost only Dh0.60!

And if those aren’t your favourites, you can also try out Qatar Pafki Crispy Corn Curls, which are just under Dh1.

A carton of Laban:

A fan favourite during the summers in the UAE, one carton of laban costs between Dh0.75 to Dh1 in stores across the UAE.

From big supermarkets to a small Zoom store in the metro station, this is one item that’s easy to find and is sure to quench your thirst during these humid days in the emirates.

A bottle of water:

From big supermarkets to a small Zoom store in the metro station, this is one item that’s easy to find and is sure to quench your thirst during these humid days in the emirates, and half a litre costs less than a dirham.

A small pack of tissues:

This has been a must-have in the past couple of months in the emirates, as summer peaked. Costing just Dh1, a pack of tissue is your best friend during the heat.

Passengers using a wooden abra boat to cross the Creek in Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Abra or water taxi ride

If you’re planning to step out and take a ride across the creek once the weather gets better, this should be your go-to. Priced at just Dh1, you can enjoy the boat ride and the view of the city.

A cup of Karak tea or chai:

Another favourite among residents and tourists alike, a cup of karak chai costs just Dh1 at some small street cafeterias.

Note: the prices vary across different cafeterias in the UAE

A cup of karak tea costs Dh1 in the UAE. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Small potted plants:

If you’re looking for small table-top plants to decorate your workspace at home or the office, head down to the Dubai municipality and you can get one for just Dh1!

Boiled egg:

Just like your cup of karak tea, a single boiled egg is priced at just Dh1 in some small cafeterias across the UAE.

A weight and height machine:

You’ve probably seen this machine in various places, but you can find out your height and weight for just Dh1 using these pharmacy machines.

A bunch of local herbs cost around Dh1 at some stores. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Local herbs and vegetables:

Grocery shopping can seem a little too expensive at times, but a bunch of local herbs cost around Dh1 at some stores. And it’s not just local herbs, but also Indian chillies and sometimes (depending on offers at the store) onions, tomatoes or potatoes. So make sure to keep an eye out for offers at the markets around you, to get these essentials as low as Dh1.

A gumball:

I admit, I used this article as an excuse to get a gumball from the gumball machine at a hypermarket near me. It cost Dh1!

Stock cubes:

If you’re someone who finds making cooking stock tiring, don’t worry. You can get vegetable, chicken or beef stock cubes for around Dh0.95 and Dh1 in markets around you.

Some chewing gums and mints cost just Dh1 in stores! Image Credit: Pixabay

Chewing gum and mints:

As someone who loves chewing gum, this was one of the best deals I came across. Some chewing gums and mints cost just Dh1 in stores!

Confectionery:

If you’re craving for a sweet snack, a pack of wafers can be your go-to. Sweet and crispy, they just cost Dh0.95.

Cereal bar:

And if you’re looking for a healthier sweet snack, a date bar is something you can find easily. A cheap and healthy snack, the date bar costs Dh0.75.

Tomato paste:

Another ingredient’s price that completely surprised me, was a 70g packet of tomato paste, which cost just Dh0.70.

Biscuits:

A small packet of Oreo biscuits initially used to cost Dh1, but if you’re looking to find one now for that price, you’d be out of luck. Instead, you can choose the next alternative, the Astro biscuit, which costs Dh0.90 only.

Besides these, there are various other items that are priced at Dh1 or under during offers and sales. So make sure to keep an eye out at stores around you and grab the opportunity.