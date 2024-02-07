With today’s global realm of messaging, the joy of connecting with loved ones or colleagues from both near and far can quickly morph into a nightmare – with relentless spammers infiltrating every corner.

But fear not, with Whatsapp, you hold the power.

Block unwanted messages, calls, and status updates. Report nefarious activity.

And remember, if you feel that danger looms for you or anyone else you know, it is best to reach out to your local emergency services.

Yes, you can stop receiving messages, calls, and status updates from certain contacts – by simply blocking them. You can also report them if you think they are sending problematic content or spam.

Here’s how:

Block a contact

Open WhatsApp, tap More options

> Settings.

>Tap Privacy

> Blocked contacts.

> Tap Add

> Search for or select the contact you want to block.

Note:

If you change your phone number and use the same WhatsApp account, your blocked contacts will stay blocked. If you set up a new WhatsApp account, you’ll need to manually block those contacts again.

More ways to block a contact

Open a chat with the contact, then tap More

> Block

> Block.

You can also report the contact by tapping Report contact

> Block.

How to block an unknown phone number

Open the WhatsApp chat with the unknown phone number.

Tap Block.

You can also report the contact by tapping Report contact > Block.

Note:

Blocked contacts will no longer be able to call you or send you messages. Your last seen, online, status updates, and any changes made to your profile photo will no longer be visible to contacts you've blocked.

Blocking a contact won't remove them from your contacts list, nor will it remove you from the list on the contact's phone. To delete a contact, you must delete the contact from your phone's address book.

Unblock a contact

[1] In WhatsApp, tap More options > Settings.

[2] Tap Privacy > Blocked contacts.

[3] Tap the contact you want to unblock.

[4] Tap Unblock {contact}. You and the contact will now be able to send and receive messages, calls, and status updates.

More ways to unblock a contact

Search for the contact you blocked

[1] tap and hold the contact name

[2] tap Unblock {contact}.

[3] Open the last chat from your contact and scroll to the bottom.

[4] Tap You blocked this contact. Tap to unblock.

Note: If you unblock a contact, you won't receive any messages, calls, or status updates the contact sent you during the time they were blocked. If you unblock a contact or phone number that wasn't previously saved in your phone’s address book, you won't be able to restore that contact or phone number to your device.

Report a contact

[1] Open the chat with the contact you want to report.

[2] Tap More options

[3] > More > Report. Check the box if you would like to also block the user and delete messages in the chat.

[4] Tap Report.

Note: WhatsApp receives the last five messages sent to you by the reported user or group, and they won’t be notified. WhatsApp also receives the reported group or user ID, information on when the message was sent, and the type of message sent (image, video, text, etc.).

You can also report an account by long pressing a single message.

Long press an individual contact name,

then release to open the menu.

Scroll to the bottom of the menu. Tap Block {contact name}.

Report a view once photo or video

[1] Open the view once photo or video.

[2] Tap More options

[3] > Report contact.

How can I stop receiving unknown numbers on WhatsApp?

On Android and iOS:

Tap Settings

> Privacy.

> Tap Calls.

> Move the toggle to the on or off position.

How do I stop strangers from messaging me on WhatsApp?

Open a chat with the contact,

> then tap More

> Block

> Block.

You can also report the contact

Tap Report contact

> Block.

> Open a chat with the contact,

tap the name of the contact > Block

> Block.