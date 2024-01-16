Unleash your creativity

Forget about the traditional drag-and-drop method; now you can draw on images, add text quickly, and even layer additional stickers to craft unique and expressive stickers for your chats.

Sticker Maker by WhatsApp is being hailed as a game-changer by tech gurus one that is expected to usher in a new era of personalised conversations.

Tailored to infuse a playful spirit into your chats, this feature empowers users to effortlessly create and share stickers directly within the app.

With an intuitive interface, the Sticker Maker provides an easy and fun way to add your personal touch to the messages you send.

Here’s how you can use it:

Open the sticker tray by tapping the sticker icon next to the text box.

Choose “create sticker” and pick a picture from your gallery.

Customise your sticker by selecting a cut-out, adding text, or drawing on it.

Hit send!

Turn your chat game up a notch! Now, not only can you create stickers by dragging and dropping images from your gallery into the app, but you can take it to the next level by drawing on top of your images, adding text, or slaping on another sticker for the ultimate personalised touch

Unlock the fun

If you already have stickers and want to change them, it’s super easy:

Open the sticker tray by tapping the sticker icon.

Press and hold on the sticker you want to change, then select “edit sticker.”

Customise it by adding text, more stickers, or drawings.

Send the updated sticker!