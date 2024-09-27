Xiaomi has unveiled its flagship 14T Series, tailored for photography enthusiasts with advanced AI features that enhance night photography. The series boasts sleek designs, MediaTek processors, and AMOLED displays for a seamless experience.

Image Credit: Supplied

Revolutionising night photography with Leica optics

The Xiaomi 14T Series excels in low-light photography through its AI-enhanced AISP platform and FusionLM technology. Features like UltraHDR and PortraitLM improve HDR and portrait photography. The Xiaomi 14T Pro features a triple camera system, including a 50MP main camera with a Leica Summilux lens, capturing 32 per cent more light. The Xiaomi 14T has a 50MP camera with Sony’s IMX906 sensor for excellent landscape and low-light shots. Both models support Movie Mode and MasterCinema for HDR videos in 10-bit Rec. 2020 format and 4K recording.

AI enhancements for everyday use

The 14T Series boosts productivity with advanced AI capabilities in search, voice, text, image and video. It simplifies tasks through on-device and cloud computing, enhancing efficiency and content creation. Collaborating with Google, the Xiaomi 14T Pro introduces Circle to Search for in-app searches, while the 14T features Google Gemini for writing, planning, and learning support. AI Interpreter and AI Notes offer real-time translation and transcription, while AI Image Editing, AI Eraser Pro, and AI Film streamline photo and video editing.

Image Credit: Supplied

Immersive display and sound

The series features a 6.67-inch AMOLED CrystalRes Display with a 1.5K resolution, 12-bit colour depth, 144Hz refresh rate, and 4000-nit peak brightness. The display’s AI adjusts colour temperature and brightness for eye comfort. Audio is enhanced with Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification and Dolby Atmos stereo speakers for immersive sound.

Exceptional performance and efficiency

The Xiaomi 14T Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, offering a 37 per cent boost in CPU performance and 44 per cent in graphics with the Immortalis-G720 GPU. It includes the Xiaomi Surge T1 Tuner for stable connectivity and a Xiaomi 3D IceLoop cooling system to prevent overheating. The Xiaomi 14T uses the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra for improved CPU and GPU performance.

Both models feature powerful batteries with fast charging. The 14T Pro supports 50W wireless charging and a 5000mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge, while the 14T has a 5000mAh battery with 67W HyperCharge.

Design and durability

The 14T Series combines performance with style, featuring an ultra-narrow 1.7mm bezel and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The 14T Pro has a metallic frame and 3D curved back for enhanced comfort and durability. Available colours for the 14T Pro are Titan Gray, Blue, and Black, while the 14T adds an eco-friendly Lemon Green variant made from bio-based materials.

Xiaomi retail event

Xiaomi will host a special retail event at the Emax Dubai Mall store on October 5, featuring popular radio personality Kris Fade. Attendees will enjoy exclusive gifts and have the chance to participate in a lucky draw with exciting prizes. This event celebrates the launch of the Xiaomi 14T Series, offering consumers a unique opportunity to experience the new devices firsthand.

Pricing and availability