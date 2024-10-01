Dubai: From a raffle draw for two Tesla cars to the launch of a mobile EV charging station and a dedicated Green Mobility Hall, Dubai is making a strong push for electric vehicles (EVs) at the 26th edition of WETEX, the region’s largest sustainability and clean energy technology exhibition.

Organised by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) was inaugurated by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, in the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA and other senior officials on Tuesday.

With 2,800 companies and 21 national pavilions, this year’s WETEX is showcasing Dubai’s role as a leader in environmental technology and sustainable energy solutions, according to Dr Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA, and Chairperson of the Sales, Logistics, and Sponsorships Committee for WETEX.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, inaugurated the 26th edition of the exhibition Image Credit: WAM

Dr Yousef Al Akraf Speaking to Gulf News on the sidelines of the event, he said: “WETEX has established itself as a specialised conference and exhibition, renowned around the world for its focus on water, power, environment, renewable energy, and technology. We have experts from 65 countries here, showcasing the increasing interest in Dubai and the UAE’s emerging role in driving sustainability.”

This year’s edition features several new additions including a Green Mobility Hall featuring innovations in sustainable mobility from major automotive players and some Dubai government departments showcasing elite EV models in their fleet of vehicles.

How to win a Tesla

As part of its efforts to promote green mobility, WETEX 2024 is running a raffle draw offering two Tesla cars to lucky visitors. “We want to show our commitment to encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles,” said Dr Al Akraf.

To be eligible to enter the raffle organised by DEWA, visitors must be 18 plus and attend all three days of the exhibition. DEWA staff, subsidiaries, organisers, guest relations, speakers, committee members, volunteers, and exhibitors are excluded. The electronic draw will be held at 5.30pm on Thursday at DEWA’s main stand at WETEX. Winners selected from the visitor entrance database will be announced at the venue and notified via phone and email. More details on the raffle are available on the website of WETEX.

According to Al Tayer, Dubai has witnessed a notable increase in electric vehicles. By the end of April this year, the number of electric vehicles in Dubai reached over 30,000, with the number of registered customers in DEWA’s EV Green Charger initiative surpassing 15,000 by the end of March 2024.

Sheikh Ahmed at the DEWA pavilion Image Credit: WAM

Mobile EV charging station launched

The inaugural day of WETEX saw the launch of ‘Charger’ — UAE’s mobile electric vehicle (EV) charging station.

The startup, co-founded by Bosnian expat Ena Berbic and Jodanian American expat Farouq Khader, Charger aims to address the growing demand for flexible and accessible EV charging solutions.

“We are the first licensed mobile EV charging station in the region,” Berbic told Gulf News.

The idea for Charger emerged after she experienced long wait times at charging stations while renting a Tesla in Dubai over two years ago.

“I visited nearly every charging station asking EV owners if they would go back to gas-powered vehicles when they see long queues and the answer was unanimously yes,” she explained.

The duo was inspired by the model of a mobile fuel delivery company, which has become popular, and came up with a prototype for a mobile EV charging truck.

The mobile station offers fast charging with a capacity of 250 kilowatts, enabling an average Tesla to charge within 20 to 30 minutes. “We’re providing a premium service — customers can relax while we handle the charging once they make the request for a scheduled charging or instant charging through our app,” Berbic noted.

Fatma Al Shams from DEWA’s Distribution Network Smart Centre explains how the centre collects and analyses data from the EV Green Chargers across Dubai at DEWA’s WETEX on Tuesday Image Credit: Sajila Saseendran/Gulf News

Free charging till 2025

The service is currently in a testing phase, offering free charges of up to 30 per cent of their batteries to early adopters until the end of the year before transitioning to the standard rate of Dh1.20 per kilowatt from next year.

“Currently, customers will not be paying through the app. They can call our Call Centre “800 Charger” and avail of the free charging service until we roll out the service with 12 trucks next year,” said Berbic.

In August, the UAE announced the decision to implement unified fee structure for EV owners. According to the new tariff, service providers can take a minimum of Dh1.20 plus VAT per kWh for an ‘express’ charging service and a minimum of Dh0.70 plus VAT per kWh for a ‘slow’ one.

DEWA’s EV Green Charger initiative actively supports the National Electric Vehicles Policy and the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030.

In 2015, the authority installed 100 EV Green Charges at strategic locations in the city to encourage electric vehicle adoption. Since then, the network has expanded to nearly 400 charging stations across Dubai.

DEWA aims to increase the number of charging stations for electric vehicles to reach 1,000 stations by the end of 2025, with a focus on increasing the proportion of ultra-fast chargers in the emirate.

In May, DEWA signed an MoU with Parkin, the largest supplier of paid public parking facilities in Dubai, to expand the number of the EV Green Charger stations in several prime locations managed by Parkin.

Monitoring EV stations

At WETEX, DEWA also unveiled its advanced Distribution Network Smart Centre, which leverages Artificial Intelligence, real-time monitoring, and data analytics to optimise the performance and efficiency of its systems, including the city’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The centre integrates data from three key DEWA initiatives: Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI), Green Charger for EVs, and Shams Dubai, a DEWA initiative allowing customers to install solar panels and connect to the grid, enabling them to generate and offset their electricity consumption.

“The Smart Centre implements real-time monitoring and analysis, allowing us to detect, respond, and address any issues, such as network faults or tampering, immediately,” explained Fatma Al Shams from the Centre.

She said the centre provides comprehensive data on charger utilisation, availability, and demand in specific areas in the case of EV Green Chargers.

For example, the system identified a need for an additional EV charger in Jumeirah due to high demand, according to a video displayed at DEWA’s stand. “This allows us to enhance customer satisfaction by proactively addressing infrastructure needs,” Fatma stated.

The Smart Centre currently supports over 130 dashboards and 29 unique use cases, enabling DEWA to track energy consumption, customer usage patterns, and even remote meter readings.