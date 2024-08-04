The resolution was adopted based on the proposal by the Minister of Finance and the subsequent approval by Cabinet.

Fee structure

According to the new resolution, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and other relevant authorities will collect fees for EV charging services as detailed below:

Express Charging Service: Minimum of Dh1.20 + VAT per kWh.

Slow Charging Service: Minimum of Dh0.70 + VAT per kWh.

Adjustment of fees

The Council of Ministers retains the authority to amend these fees as necessary, which includes making additions, deletions, or other adjustments to the fee structure.

Collection mechanisms

The resolution outlines that federal authorities will collect the fees using methods determined by the Ministry of Finance. In addition, local authorities will collect the fees in accordance with the mechanisms established at the Emirate level.

The Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance, will issue any necessary executive decisions and procedures to enforce the resolution.