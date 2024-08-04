Dubai: The UAE Cabinet has introduced a new fee structure for electric vehicle (EV) charging services through Cabinet Resolution No. 81 of 2024.
This move follows a review of the UAE Constitution, Federal Law No. (1) of 1972 On the Jurisdictions of the Ministries and the Competences of the Ministers (as amended), and Federal Decree-Law No. 26 of 2019 on Public Finance (as amended).
The resolution was adopted based on the proposal by the Minister of Finance and the subsequent approval by Cabinet.
Fee structure
According to the new resolution, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and other relevant authorities will collect fees for EV charging services as detailed below:
Express Charging Service: Minimum of Dh1.20 + VAT per kWh.
Slow Charging Service: Minimum of Dh0.70 + VAT per kWh.
Adjustment of fees
The Council of Ministers retains the authority to amend these fees as necessary, which includes making additions, deletions, or other adjustments to the fee structure.
Collection mechanisms
The resolution outlines that federal authorities will collect the fees using methods determined by the Ministry of Finance. In addition, local authorities will collect the fees in accordance with the mechanisms established at the Emirate level.
The Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance, will issue any necessary executive decisions and procedures to enforce the resolution.
The new fees will be applicable 60 days following the publication of the resolution in the Official Gazette.