Khalid Al Kindi, General Manager - Sharjah Taxi, stated: “This initiative is part of Sharjah Taxi’s ongoing efforts to modernise its fleet with new and contemporary vehicles that meet the needs and demands of its passengers. The addition of a family vehicle will enhance public transport services and contribute to offering innovative and eco-friendly transportation solutions, reflecting our commitment to implementing environmental sustainability concepts, reducing pollution, and realising Sharjah’s vision of a greener and more sustainable city.”

Al Kindi added: “At Sharjah Taxi, we always strive to provide high-quality services and enhance the transportation experience for our customers. We are committed to offering transportation options that meet their needs, providing maximum comfort for families and passengers seeking spacious vehicles that combine comfort with sustainability.”

The new family electric vehicle, a Yaxing Wertstar YBL 6590 that accommodates 11 passengers, makes it an ideal choice for families and travelers. Key features of this vehicle include spacious seats, additional luggage storage space, an efficient air conditioning system and advanced services.