In the UAE, small retail (under $1,000) and large retail ($1,000-$10,000) crypto transactions each increased by over 80%.

The number of professional ($10,000-$1 million) and institutional ($1 million to $10 million) sized transfers also increased by 46.30% and 55.07%, respectively.

“This well-rounded growth across all value segments stands in contrast to the trend in the broader MENA region, where the majority of crypto activity was driven by institutional and professional-level activity, with 93% of value transferred consisting of transactions of $10,000 or above,” the report notes.