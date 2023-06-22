TikTok is helping revive the love of reading among its users. With it's hashtag #BookTok, the social media app aims to ignite a reading revolution, while sparking conversations about inspiration, culture, entertainment and stories that never end.

For the uninitiated, #BookTok is an online community where passionate readers come together to share their love for books and literature.

A sub-community on the app TikTok focused on books and literature, BookTok takes the concept of a digital book club to a whole new level. Creators or BookTokers, as they are referred to, make videos reviewing, discussing the books they read.

With a strong focus on young adult fiction, fantasy and romance, this community is perfect for those who enjoy these stories. #BookTok’s array of content also includes writing tips, plot reenactments and discussions about popular book tropes. The power of #BookTok is undeniable, as it has even driven books to the top of bestseller lists.

BookTok aims to ignite a reading revolution, Image Credit: Reuters

With billions of views worldwide, the hashtag has breathed new life into the reading culture and opened up a world of opportunities for the publishing industry.

To help book lovers dive into the world of captivating reads, the amazing influencers who are the top #BookTok creators in the GCC - Amani @thesolotravelerdiary, Lyna @crookedbooks and Dr. Jana @drjanaboureslan - share their love for books and inspire countless others in their reading journeys.

Through #BookTok, it's clear that the love for books and reading is alive and flourishing in our community, with digital influencers shaking things up for books and literature. From creating addictive #BookTok videos to building online communities that celebrate the written word, these influencers are leveling up the publishing industry.

The top book recommendations under #BookTok in the GCC feature a mix of thought-provoking and life-changing titles, with Ego is the Enemy by Ryan Holiday, An Implicitly White Lock of Hair by Salha Obaid and The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg on the list. And in the MENA region alone, this trending hashtag has amassed nearly 2 billion views in the past six months.