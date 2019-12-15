Amazfit GTR 47mm Black Image Credit: Supplied

New Delhi: China-based company Huami has ramped up its efforts to create a splash in the smart wearable market in India with its Amazfit portfolio.

The company, which provides wearable technology to Xiaomi, debuted in India in July last year with its own smartwatches -- Amazfit Bip and Amazfit Stratos.

To further expand its footprint, the company has launched Amazfit GTR smartwatch in the country for Rs 10,999 that directly competes with Fitbit's Versa Lite Edition smartwatch which is available for Rs 13,799.

Amazfit GTR runs indigenous Amazfit OS and comes in two variants -- 47 mm and 42 mm. Let us see how the 47 mm variant fares in the review.

Huami claims that Amazfit GTR lasts 24 days with moderate usage. In reality, the smartwatch with 410mAh battery lasts up to 18 days, with continuous heart rate measurement, fitness tracking and Always-on Display -- a great device for those who hates charging gadgets.

The smartwatch has a round dial with stainless steel body, measuring exactly 47.2 mm in diameter. The device is a perfect mix of formal and informal touch, thanks to its size and replaceable brown leather strap.

The watch is extremely comfortable to wear for long hours and the strap material doesn't cause sweating or skin irritation.

Amazfit GTR has a dual-crown design and both the buttons are placed on the right side.

The upper one serves as Home button and brings up the main watchface every time a user presses it, while the lower button works as a Quick start button and can be assigned to actions like workout or heart rate tracking, music controls, weather and so on.

Amazfit GTR flaunts 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with 454x454 pixels screen resolution and a pixel density of 326ppi, along with Gorilla Glass 3 on top for protection.

The screen has auto as well as manual brightness controls and the brightness is exceptionally good in various light conditions.

It comes with support for Always-on Display and you won't face any problems while using it outdoors.

The smartwatch comes with 12 different sports modes, including running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, trail running and workout.

During daily routine exercise, the device performed decently in providing data for the entire session. Once the activity is done, the smartwatch displays data like distance, pace, bpm (beats per minute) range, laps, time per lap and so on.

Like other smartwatches, this Amazfit product comes with a heart rate sensor. The watch is water resistant up to 50 metres.

The smartwatch can be paired to both Android smartphone and iPhone and to view the data, one needs to either use Mi Fit app or Amazfit app.