UAE Team Emirates have chosen their 7 riders for the first major goal of the year: the UAE Tour. The Emirati team go into the race as defending champions after Tadej Pogacar lifted the trophy on Jebel Hafeet in 2022.

Leading the squad will be former race winner from 2020 Adam Yates whose record in the UAE includes the overall title along with a memorable solo stage win that same year on Jebel Hafeet.

This years race will run from 20-26 February and will feature seven days of racing including 6 road stages and a team time trial on day 2.

The team goes into the race with a powerful team, with Yates leading the line with Jay Vine also capable of a good showing in the GC.

First win

Sebastian Molano will search for his first win of the season in the sprint stages.

Sports Manager Joxean Matxin Fernandez (Spa) along with Sports Directors Fabio Baldato (Ita) and Marco Marzano (Ita) will lead the following riders :

Mikkel Bjerg (Den)

Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor)

Brandon McNulty (USA)

Sebastian Molano (Col)

Marc Soler (Spa)

Jay Vine (Aus)

Adam Yates (GB)

Nice race

Yates said: “I’m really excited and motivated to finally start racing with the team. UAE Tour is a really nice race to go to and it’s a place that’s suited me well in the past. There’s a little more pressure with the UAE jersey on my back now but that only gives me more motivation to do well. We have a really solid team going and we’ll be counting on good local support too which will be fantastic.”