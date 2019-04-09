Residents at the tennis stadium in Zayed Sports City while training for the Abu Dhabi Marathon. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: The registrations for the 2019 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon have officially opened confirmed Abu Dhabi Sports Council and race title sponsor Adnoc.

The event will take place on December 6 following UAE’s 48th National Day celebrations. The event will host four different races of varying distances and aptitudes to appeal to runners of all abilities as well as first-timers and families.

Registration fees will remain the same as last year, with a 30 per cent discount offered to runners who sign up before May 31 and special package offers for corporate entries. Every participant will receive a free race shirt, medal and will be able to join the fun activities in the event village.