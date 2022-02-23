Abu Dhabi: Rashed Al Hosani shot himself to top honours at the shooting competition, organised as a part of Sheikh Zayed Festival, which concluded at the Al Forsan International Sports Resort.
The shooting competition involved 50 participants, 10 of whom qualified for the final. Apart from Al Hosani, who took first place with a purse of Dh 10,000, Ayman Al Hashemi won second place with a prize amount of Dh 5000 while Fatima Al Hamadi came in third with a prize of Dh 2500.
Sultan Mohamed Al Kaabi, CEO of Al Forsan Holding Company, said that the participation of the Al Forsan Sports Resort is encouraged by the UAE leadership’s vision of giving all individuals of all ages and physical abilities opportunities to engage in various activities and recreational sports that contribute to the improvement of physical and psychological health.
Al Kaabi said that participation was also aimed at realising the aim of the resort to enrich the social and recreational life of residents and citizens of Abu Dhabi by helping them discover their potential through sport and give them the chance to represent the United Arab Emirates regionally and internationally.
Al Kaabi also invited the public to participate in the archery competition, which was launched on February 18. The competition allows every participant to shoot five arrows in the tryouts for each round, collecting points on the way. The top 50 participants who score the highest total points will qualify for the semi-final stage, from where the top 10 archers will compete for the top three places.
Rashed Al Hosani, the winner in shooting, expressed happiness and pride in winning the competition, expressing his appreciation and gratitude to Al Forsan Sports Resort for encouraging young athletes and motivating the Emirati youth to use their talents in activities that bring them and their community joy and pride.