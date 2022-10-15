Dubai: Francesco Mitrano’s association with UAE dates back to the early 1990s and the Monte Carlo President’s love for the country has only grown many fold. Now he is aiming to bring more events from Monaco to Dubai.

“I came to UAE in 1992 when Sheikh Falah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan invited me to Ghantoot Polo Club. My association with this country is 30 years or more. I love this country. I love Dubai,” Mitrano said after leading his team against Lan To Capital in the Lan To Polo Capital Luxury Polo Cup at the Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club on Saturday. “I have a passion for polo and my federation in Monaco. I have been to many places around the wold and Dubai is the magic place for polo.”

Mitrano has conducted four events in Dubai which includes a polo match at the end of the Expo 2020 in Dubai, which had over 30 ambassadors. “That’s the reason we joined hands with Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club to have another event at this fantastic club, which is like my home,” he added. “I want to bring more events from Monaco to Dubai.”

Mitrano is also the key influence for Lan Tschirky, CEO of Lan To Capital, to develop a passion for polo.

Good people

“In July end, I had organised an event in Los Angeles in San Francisco. Francesco Mitrano played in my event and since then we started our friendship and he asked me to become a sponsor and we said we will become a partner. So I am partner with Monte Carlo Polo Federation,” said the Swiss-based Vietnamese, who’s Lan To Capitals is an invest fund company that is keen to invest in start-ups, good people and good company.

Lan is now keen to spread the game in many parts of Asia in a bid to attract more people into the sport.

“I feel honoured to be partnering with the Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club. They have a very professional team. Now I want to take polo to Davos and conduct winter and summer polo. I also want to spread the game to many parts of Asia including Vietnam,” added Lan, who was into jumping, but had to quit after an accident.