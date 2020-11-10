Avram Grant (third left) in discussion with Saeed Hareb and Nasser Aman Al Rahma of Dubai Sports Council on Tuesday. Image Credit: DSC

Dubai: Saeed Hareb, General Secretary of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), received former Israel national football team and Chelsea coach Avram Grant at the council headquarters and the two parties showed their keenness to collaborate for the betterment of football in the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant General Secretary, DSC and the Israeli coach, who has spent almost 48 years coaching teams in his homeland, England and many other countries, expressed his desire to work with DSC for the benefit of football in the UAE by conducting advance-level workshops and training courses for the technical staff here.

Hareb told Grant about sports in Dubai and the role that the DSC plays in the promotion of sports - as well as the development of the sports sector here by encouraging the private sector to become a part of it, and also by supporting international academies to open branches in Dubai.

The council is also at the forefront in encouraging members of the community to embrace a physically active lifestyle.

Hareb also stressed that DSC is keen to provide the means of success for any international sporting body that wishes to operate in Dubai and make use of its excellent sporting infrastructure to host major international sports events here. The council, he said, is also keen to exchanging experiences, and benefit from the successful professional experiences of clubs and coaches from different regions.

He further informed Grant about the role of Dubai International Sports Conference plays in the development of football in the UAE, the region and the world. The conference has become one of the biggest international platforms that annually reviews the most important professional sports experiences for football’s decisionmakers in international federations and top clubs, as well as star players and trainers.

Grant, who started his coaching career at the age 18 as a youth coach of his home-town team Hapoel Petah Tikva in Israel in 1972 before progressing to managing clubs like Maccabi Tel Aviv and Maccabi Haifa, managed the Israel national team from 2002 to 2006, before moving to England as Technical Director of Portsmouth.

In July 2007, he was appointed Director of Football at Chelsea and two months later following the departure of Jose Mourinho, he took over as manager of Chelsea and guided the team to the Champions League and League Cup finals. Chelsea were in the running for the Premier League title until the last day, but finished two points behind Manchester United in second.

Grant returned to Portsmouth as Director of Football in October 2009, and took over as manager the following month. He then spent a season as West Ham manager (2010-2011), before taking over the reins at Serbian club Partizan Belgrade.