Dubai's Burj Khalifa pays tribute to Kobe Bryant Image Credit: AP

DUBAI: Dubai's Burj Khalifa was lit up on Sunday evening in a moving in tribute to Kobe Bryant, the NBA basketball star who was killed in a helicopter crash last week along with his daughter Gigi and seven others.

The projection showed Kobe cradling Gigi in his arms.

The father and daughter were on their way to Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy for a tournament in which Gigi was due to play when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed, killing all onboard.

The display was arranged by Ahmed Bin Sulayem, the Executive Chairman of Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, a friend of the former LA Lakers player.