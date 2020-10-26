Saeed Hareb, General Secretary of Dubai Sports Council is joined by Khalid Al Zarooni, President, Dubai Sports City, Maite Ventura, Managing Director for La Liga in the MENA region and Hussein Murad, CEO, Inspiratus Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai will play host to a top-level Under-14 football tournament featuring some of the best teams from across the world early next year.

The competition was announced on the sidelines of the setting up of The Football Center at Dubai Sports City on Monday.

“The idea is to always create further opportunities for our young footballers in the UAE so that we can continue to raise the bar on youth football,” Maite Ventura, Managing Director for La Liga in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region said.

“The La Liga U14 International Cup will take place in the Spring of 2021 at The Football Center DSC. This will be one of a kind tournament that will see La Liga’s top youth clubs compete against their counterparts from across the globe, including Dubai’s local club teams, regional teams from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and others, as well as international teams from Japan, South Korea and other countries.

“We have a strong commitment to develop football in the UAE while allowing talented players to compete at a high level regionally and internationally. And today is a new phase and I am convinced about the success of this venture. For us at La Liga, this is a very strategic project and we hope for the best looking ahead,” she confided.