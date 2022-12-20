Dubai: Mark your calendar. Dubai Marathon, the region’s oldest long-distance running event, is set to welcome elite athletes from around the world to participate in the marathon and associated races, including the 10km road race and 4km Fun Run.

The race gets under way on February 12, 2023. The event, one of the fastest-distance races in international road racing, returns following a break of 1,115 days.

And with the countdown well under way for the 2023 event, race organisers are looking forward to welcoming runners of all abilities, ages and nationalities for the marathon and the associated 10km Road Race and 4km Fun Run.

With the support of the Dubai Sports Council and the cooperation of numerous Dubai Government departments, the Dubai Marathon has over the years cemented its standing as the city’s No 1 long-distance race for elites and amateurs alike with a reputation for producing record times and personal bests.

“The feedback from the industry is that competitors are eager to join us on the start line on February 12,” said Peter Connerton, Managing Director of Pace Events, organisers and promoters of the Dubai Marathon.

“The world has changed considerably since we last staged the event in the weeks before the global pandemic, but the appetite for running and fitness remains healthy.

First time on a Sunday

“Race registrations continue to remain at pre-pandemic level and runners, who wish to challenge themselves in one of our three races can still secure a place in the category of their choice by registering through the official website.”

To be staged on a Sunday for the first time in the event’s history following the change in the UAE working week, the Dubai Marathon and its associated races will start and finish around the Burj Al Arab and the Madinat Jumeirah.

Record best

“It’s been a very challenging time for the sports events industry, so we’re excited to work closely with the appropriate Dubai Government departments to stage another memorable race,” added Connerton.