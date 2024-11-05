Abu Dhabi: Jiu-jitsu in UAE has seen a growth of 3,460 per cent as the capital welcomes the best in the world for the 16th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-jitsu Championship, to be held at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City from November 6-16.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the 16th edition is set to break the record with the participation over 9,000 athletes from 137 countries, making it the largest edition in the history of the championship.

The inaugural edition saw 260 athletes competing in Abu Dhabi, but now this edition will set a new benchmark in the world of jiu-jitsu, underlining the fact that Abu Dhabi is becoming the jiu-jitsu capital of the world.

Inspiring new generation

“We are delighted to welcome all guests, athletes, and fans, for the record-breaking edition of the championship with over 9,000 participants from 137 countries. This championship unites the world’s best talent to showcase their skills and elevate their global rankings, further establishing Abu Dhabi as a global jiu-jitsu hub,” Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohamed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union, and Senior Vice-President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, told the gathering during the press conference to announce the details of the championship.

“As we celebrate another world-class edition, we hope to continue to inspire new generations to pursue excellence and embrace the core values that make our sport so impactful.”

The jiu-jitsu championship has attracted several participants across the world, says the officials during a press conference on Monday. Image Credit: Supplied

With each edition, the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship strengthens its leading global position, drawing athletes and fans from around the world and contributing to the growth of jiu-jitsu internationally. As the championship continues to grow and inspire, it establishes Abu Dhabi as an enduring legacy in the jiu-jitsu world — a place where champions are forged, and dreams are realised.

UAE riding high

The UAE team will be entering their home event on a high after successfully defending the adult category title in the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship for the fifth successive year, securing nine medals, including two gold, three silver, and four bronze medals to further cement their standing in global jiu-jitsu arena in Greece.

UAE’s Robinho Silva, who has witnessed the remarkable growth the sport has made in the last decade, said he is looking forward to continue UAE’s success in the championship.

“I have been living in UAE for the last 10 years and I feel very proud to see the love for jiu-jitsu grow and see my students get better. I have been training hard every single day and ready for the big event. My target is to clinch the gold,” said the 39-year-old Brazilian, who has been representing UAE club Ministry of Defence in the 85-kg.

UAE's Robinho Silva is eager to showcase his skills in the Abu Dhabi championship. Image Credit: A.K.S. Satish/Gulf News

Extended schedule

This year’s championship will feature an extended schedule, additional mats, and increased capacity to accommodate more athletes across various categories. The event will commence on November 6 with an opening ceremony and conclude on November 16, culminating in the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards, which will honour the year’s standout athletes, academies, and federations.