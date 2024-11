Serb apologises to fans

“I was really looking forward to being there, but due to ongoing injury I won’t be playing next week,” Djokovic said.

“Apologies to those who were planning to see me. Wishing all the players a great tournament. See you soon!”

The 37-year-old Serb, currently ranked fifth in the world, sits sixth in “The Race”, the ATP’s annual rankings to determine the eight competitors at the Finals.

Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz had already qualified before Djokovic’s announcement.

His retirement from the tournament automatically opens up the final three places to Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev.

No title this year

Ruud and Rublev are playing in Metz, France this week, with De Minaur in action in Belgrade.

Djokovic’s withdrawal was not a surprise as he had already pulled out of the Paris Masters, effectively ending what has been a difficult season.

He hasn’t won a single ATP title in 2024, the first time that has happened since 2006, and has been shoved aside by young stars Sinner and Alcaraz at the top of the game.