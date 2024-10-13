Shanghai: World number one Jannik Sinner defeated 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 on Sunday to win the Shanghai Masters.

Sinner took a crucial break in the fourth game of the second set to defeat the Serb in 1hr 37min and deny him a 100th career singles title.

Facing off before an impassioned crowd, neither player blinked in the first set, unable to break the other's serve.

In the tiebreak Sinner quickly took control, breaking Djokovic's serve on the first point and going 5-1 up.

The Serb steadied himself but then netted a volley to bring up set point at 6-3.

Sinner failed to convert initially but didn't miss the second time behind serve.

The next key moment came in the fourth game of the second set, when Sinner was up 40-15 on Djokovic's serve.

Djokovic saved one break point with a fiery ace, but couldn't stop a superb forehand down the line from Sinner that saw him pull ahead.