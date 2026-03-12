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Novak Djokovic pulls out of Miami Open 2026

Serb star is a six-time former champion in Miami

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
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Novak Djokovic of Serbia shows his dejection against Jack Draper of Great Britain in their fourth round match of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 11, 2026 in Indian Wells, California.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia shows his dejection against Jack Draper of Great Britain in their fourth round match of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 11, 2026 in Indian Wells, California.
AFP

Dubai: Novak Djokovic has pull out of the Miami Open due to a shoulder injury. The world No 3, who finished runner-up in 2025 at Miami, recently reached the fourth round at Indian Wells Masters but lost a demanding three-set match to British star Jack Draper.

By pulling out of this year’s tournament, he will drop the 650 ranking points he earned for that result and is expected to fall outside the world’s top three.

The Serbian star is a six-time champion in Miami but has not played the event regularly in recent years. He reached the fourth round in 2019 and did not return to the tournament until making the final again last March.

Djokovic had already revealed he was managing an injury during the past fortnight at Indian Wells. The 38-year-old wore an arm sleeve throughout the tournament, though it initially raised little concern as he had recently announced a collaboration with Incrediwear on a line of recovery sleeves.

However, before his fourth-round match against Draper, Djokovic told Tennis Channel he had been struggling with a forearm issue.

“I’ve been struggling the last couple of weeks with that forearm and trying to go through. It’s a bit odd — the more I serve, the better I feel, but then it comes on and off if I get cold,” he explained.

“If I don’t serve for five or six minutes, then the first couple of serves in that game are a bit painful. I’m working through it. It’s not something I haven’t faced before. It’s the ins and outs of being a tennis player at this level, but overall the body is feeling okay. Hopefully it’s going to get better every day.”

Despite reaching the fourth round at Indian Wells for the first time in nine years, Djokovic never looked entirely comfortable. He dropped sets to Kamil Majchrzak and Aleksandar Kovacevic in his opening matches before falling 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) to eventual 2025 champion Draper.

During the match, Djokovic won a spectacular 26-shot rally early in the third set but later suggested the effort may have taken too much out of him. He was broken soon after, though he managed to break back when Draper served for the match. Ultimately, the contest was decided in a tiebreak.

“One point made the difference,” Djokovic said afterward.

“It cost me a break after. It was great winning that point, but I completely ran out of gas and only started to feel better toward the end of the third set. He played a sloppy game at 5-4 and the crowd got behind me, so I felt the energy and thought maybe I could take it. It was so close. Just a few unfortunate mistakes from my side. In the tiebreak I was up 4-3, then it was 5-5. That’s tennis.”

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
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