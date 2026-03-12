Novak Djokovic pulls out of Miami Open 2026

“It cost me a break after. It was great winning that point, but I completely ran out of gas and only started to feel better toward the end of the third set. He played a sloppy game at 5-4 and the crowd got behind me, so I felt the energy and thought maybe I could take it. It was so close. Just a few unfortunate mistakes from my side. In the tiebreak I was up 4-3, then it was 5-5. That’s tennis.”

During the match, Djokovic won a spectacular 26-shot rally early in the third set but later suggested the effort may have taken too much out of him. He was broken soon after, though he managed to break back when Draper served for the match. Ultimately, the contest was decided in a tiebreak.

“If I don’t serve for five or six minutes, then the first couple of serves in that game are a bit painful. I’m working through it. It’s not something I haven’t faced before. It’s the ins and outs of being a tennis player at this level, but overall the body is feeling okay. Hopefully it’s going to get better every day.”

“I’ve been struggling the last couple of weeks with that forearm and trying to go through. It’s a bit odd — the more I serve, the better I feel, but then it comes on and off if I get cold,” he explained.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.