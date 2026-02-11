Tired Novak Djokovic pulls out of Doha Open

24-time Grand Slam champion hopes to return in March for the Indian Wells Masters
Dubai: Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next week’s ATP 500 event in Doha, citing “strong fatigue,” tournament organisers confirmed on Wednesday.
The announcement comes just 10 days after Djokovic was defeated by world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final.
That loss followed a demanding semi-final in which the 38-year-old battled past world No. 2 Jannik Sinner in a match lasting more than four hours.
Alcaraz and Sinner are set to be the top two seeds at the Doha tournament, held in Qatar’s capital. Both will be competing for the first time since the season’s opening Grand Slam in Melbourne.
Djokovic, a record 24-time Grand Slam champion, is now expected to make his next appearance in March at the Indian Wells Masters 1000.