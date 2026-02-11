GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Tired Novak Djokovic pulls out of Doha Open

24-time Grand Slam champion hopes to return in March for the Indian Wells Masters

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a return to Italy's Matteo Berettini during their men's singles match at the ATP Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha on February 18, 2025.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a return to Italy's Matteo Berettini during their men's singles match at the ATP Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha on February 18, 2025.
AFP-MAHMUD HAMS

Dubai: Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next week’s ATP 500 event in Doha, citing “strong fatigue,” tournament organisers confirmed on Wednesday.

The announcement comes just 10 days after Djokovic was defeated by world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final.

That loss followed a demanding semi-final in which the 38-year-old battled past world No. 2 Jannik Sinner in a match lasting more than four hours.

Alcaraz and Sinner are set to be the top two seeds at the Doha tournament, held in Qatar’s capital. Both will be competing for the first time since the season’s opening Grand Slam in Melbourne.

Djokovic, a record 24-time Grand Slam champion, is now expected to make his next appearance in March at the Indian Wells Masters 1000.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
Tennis

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic speaks after receiving the runner-up shield following his defeat to Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic: “It’s been a great ride”

3m read
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after a point against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final match on day fifteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 1, 2026.

Alcaraz tops Djokovic to claim first Australian Open

2m read
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic hits a return to Italy’s Francesco Maestrelli during their men’s singles match on Day 5 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 22, 2026.

Aus Open: Djokovic says he's got two more years in him

2m read
Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka hits a return against Serbia’s Laslo Djere during their men's singles match on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 19, 2026.

Aus Open: 2 farewells, but one chooses it the hard way

2m read