“Obviously, Rafa [Nadal] has caused me most problems throughout. That’s because of the level of play he’s able to achieve. I don’t fear the lefties any more like I did in my teenage years, so that’s good. I think that’s because I was able to improve my game. Every player anyway tries to play to your weakness or tries to make you play bad. It’s going to be no different with Verdasco. I have to come out and play good and serve well and stay on top of the baseline, try to dominate from there,” he added.