There have been the Federer fanatics who often say that they may even stop watching tennis on his retirement from the sport. What does Federer himself think about it? “Look, I have got a great 20 years on Tour and I have loved every single minute of it. There have been some tough times in between. The fans who are saying that will need some adjusting to do (smiles). If you are a tennis lover, you will always have the next superstar like me — or may be not like me.