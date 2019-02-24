Dubai: Former World No. 1 Roger Federer is normally among the quickest when it comes to answering questions from the media.
But in Sunday’s customary meeting with the media, the legend was lost for words when questioned about the rather one-sided final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open.
“Do you think it was a surprising result in the final, such a one-sided final with Djokovic and Nadal?” the journalist queried.
“I can’t answer that question because … No. I don’t want to answer it because I will say something bad,” Federer smiled at the same time pausing to think of something to say.
“Maybe something wrong, not bad,” he quickly added.